Your medical implant or food wrapper could someday be made of CBD

Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2022. DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c05556″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> This CBD-based melt-processable polymer looks and acts like a typical piece of plastic, with a hint of antioxidant activity. Credit: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2022. DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c05556



With the legalization of hemp cultivation, products containing cannabidiol (CBD) have become popular. Many of these oils and creams claim to relieve pain and other conditions, and now new research in ACS applied materials and interfaces suggests that CBD could have another function: as a bioplastic. The research team created a CBD-based bioplastic material that could one day be used in medical implants, food packaging and more.

Cannabis (Cannabis sativa) is known for the euphoric “high” it gives users, caused by a chemical called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Another component, CBD, is responsible for feelings of relaxation and calm, but unlike THC, it does not produce a high. In hemp plants grown to contain little to no THC, CBD can make up up to 20% of the plant’s weight. Since it is now federally legal in the US to grow hemp, the price of CBD has dropped dramatically, opening up the opportunity to use CBD in other applications.

In recent years, the bioplastic called poly(lactic acid), or PLA, has become a popular option for sustainable plastics because it is made from corn and sugar cane instead of fossil fuels, and can be industrially composted. Many single-use consumer goods, such as utensils and soda bottles, as well as medical devices, such as facial fillers and implants, now contain PLA. Just as lactic acid is a good building block for PLA, CBD’s chemical structure also has the right material to replicate as a polymer. So Gregory Sotzing, Lakshmi Nair and colleagues wanted to see if CBD could be used to make a new bioplastic.

To make cannabinoid polymers, the researchers performed a condensation reaction with adipoyl chloride – also used to make nylon – and CBD or the closely related cannabigerol (CBG), creating a polyester. Polymeric CBD had a wide melting temperature range and extensibility, and to demonstrate its ability to function as a plastic, the researchers molded it into a hemp leaf shape with a mold.

Since bioplastics are often used in medical contexts, they also investigated the bioactive properties of the polymers. Neither CBD nor CBG polyesters were cytotoxic. In contrast to the conventional bioplastic PLA, the CBD polyester had an antioxidant effect. While the polymer version of CBD didn’t have the same therapeutic effects as oil form, Sotzing says future versions of the plastic could be developed to have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, which is the goal of his start-up company Polycannabinoid Therapeutics Rx.

Robert Daniels et al, Poly(cannabinoid)s: hemp-derived biocompatible thermoplastic polyesters with inherent antioxidant properties, ACS applied materials and interfaces (2022). Robert Daniels et al, Poly(cannabinoid)s: hemp-derived biocompatible thermoplastic polyesters with inherent antioxidant properties,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c05556

Provided by American Chemical Society

