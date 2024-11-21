Your full guide to Kmart Australia’s Black Friday sale: See the best deals as store ships in high-end buys for ‘biggest event ever’

Kmart has revealed its top Black Friday deals for 2024, with ‘unmissable’ deals on more than 100 new products.

Spanning home, beauty, tech, toys and fitness, the sale will include big savings on high-value, one-of-a-kind items shipped for a limited time.

Shoppers will be able to preview the offer list today, with items available to add to carts both in-store and online from 8:00am (AEDT) on Thursday 28 November 2024.

To the delight of savvy shoppers ahead of Christmas, top-grossing brands include De’Longhi, NutriBullet, Braun, Singer, Apple and more.

In addition to a highly anticipated Pilates Reformer machine for just $249, other top buys include a $59 LED Lip Mask (RRP $139) and a $119 Body Dome (RRP $329).

For the home, shoppers can score a fun $59 lighted wavy floor mirror, $9 11-inch frying pans, and a $99 De’Longhi espresso machine; the latter generally sells for $235.

Other sold-out home purchases include the $169 Singer sewing machine (RRP $299), a $75 NutriBullet Mega Pack (RRP $119), an $89 23-liter French door air fryer, and a $69 Braun juicer.

For kids (and those looking to pamper their inner child), the $69 slide and pool set is a good choice, followed by the $199 Razor HoverTrax Hoverboard (MSRP $319), the $179 Racer E Go Kart, and a Bestway 3M rectangular pool $120.

$9 11-inch frying pans are probably among the best sellers in the cooking category

Among the best deals, which are available both in-store and online, is a Pilates Reformer machine for just $249.

Also on offer is a $99 XXXL human pet bed, a $99 32′ electric guitar, and a refurbished iPhone 12 for $469.

“Black Friday has firmly established itself as a key event in the Australian retail calendar, with more and more customers planning their shopping ahead of their Christmas shopping,” said the store’s Merchandise Director, Callum Smith.

‘We understand that value is more important than ever to shoppers, which is why we’re delighted to offer a range of amazing gift options at affordable prices.

“Our team has carefully selected each product to ensure there is something for everyone.”

Kmart’s wide range of Black Friday deals can be viewed online now and will be available in-store, online and via the app on the 28th, and only while stocks last.

OnePass members will have early access from 8pm to midnight (AEDT) on Wednesday 27 November.