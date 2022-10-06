Your friendly neighborhood PFIZER-MAN: US pharma giant partners with Marvel

Pfizer is teaming up with Marvel to create a comic book to urge people to get their Covid booster vaccines and be an “everyday hero.”

The PR stunt comes amid a slow rollout in the fall, with less than one in 20 eligible Americans receiving their Omicron-specific shot.

The plot of the new comic revolves around a grandfather waiting for his jab at a clinic under attack by the Avengers villain Ultron.

Ultron – a maniacal robot that is constantly evolving and coming back stronger – is used to represent Covid, which is constantly mutating into new species.

Captain America arrives on the scene and is pushed to the brink of defeat before Iron Man – believed to represent Pfizer’s new jab – arrives with a brand new cannon that blasts Ultron into the air.

The grandfather tells the reader that even superheroes have to keep “adapting” to fend off Ultron – an obvious reference to the updated vaccines.

Pfizer said the comic was released to encourage people to “protect themselves” by “staying up to date” on their Covid shots.

It comes as officials beg Americans over 50 to get their second booster jabs.

Only 7.6 million Americans have received the new bivalent vaccine that so far works better against the dominant Omicron subvariants.

Pfizer released a Marvel-themed story to explain how the Covid vaccine works. It features a grandfather and his family getting a Covid vaccine (bottom), the Avengers representing the Covid vaccines (center) and Ironman (in red, shown above) representing the new Covid vaccine, and Ultron (top left) which represents The evolution of Covid

The comic ends with the grandpa smiling after receiving his updated booster vaccine, with the Avengers in the background cheered by crowds

Publishing the comic book yesterday, Pfizer said, “When Ultron wreaks havoc, the Avengers act as the first line of defense.

“People can help protect themselves by staying on top of Covid vaccinations.”

The comic is being watched online on the Marvel website. It’s not clear how much Pfizer paid for the promotion.

The story begins with a grandfather waiting with his family at a Covid vaccination clinic when a news report flashes on the television screen that Ultron has returned.

Explaining how the villain mirrors Covid, the grandfather says he “continues to change and evolve” so that the Avengers — who represent Pfizer’s jabs — “keep adapting and re-strategizing.”

The comic book then shows the Avengers – mirroring each of Pfizer’s shots – going into battle with Ultron.

But they struggle to beat him — because he’s “evolved” — leading to the fight coming just outside the vaccine clinic.

But in the nick of time Ironman – representing the updated booster shot – arrives and blasts Ultron into space using an ‘ionized energy cannon’.

Ironman then comes to the clinic and tells the grandfather that he “looks good” and that his retirement agrees with him.

When Grandpa asks if the Avengers are retiring, Ironman says, “We’ve only just begun.”

After the fight, the grandfather is then called up for his Covid vaccine and later is shown smiling with a bandage on his left arm to indicate that he has had the vaccine.

At the end we see construction workers, nurses, window cleaners, students and a grandmother with the slogan: ‘Everyday heroes don’t wear capes!

“But they do wear a small bandage on their upper arm after they get their last Covid vaccination – because everyday heroes worry about their health.”

America is lagging behind most other Western countries in the rollout of the Covid vaccine, with only 67 percent of people showing up for their first two doses.

It started rolling out updated booster shots in September, which can protect against Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

All individuals over the age of 12 who have received at least the first two doses of the Covid vaccine are eligible.

But adoption has been slow, with only 7.6 million of the 215 million eligible who have received the jab for more than a month since the rollout began.

Controversy over the Covid vaccination arose when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended eligibility to children as young as six months old.

Many experts at the time warned against the move, saying children are at very low risk for the virus and warning it could interfere with other vaccinations they need, such as against polio or measles.

There is also now a feeling that the Covid pandemic has come to an end, after President Joe Biden announced on television last month that it was over.

He has since tried to backtrack on his words, but many are still under the impression that Covid is no longer a threat.

Grandpa waits with his family in a clinic for his Covid vaccine when a news flash comes with a warning about Ultron – or Omicron

Ultron battles the Avengers, who represent Pfizer’s Covid vaccines. They struggle to beat him at first

But then Iron Man returns with an ion cannon and shoots Ultron back into space. The cannon mirrors the updated bivalent booster jab

These graphs show the number of updated Pfizer and Moderna injections in vaccine clinics (right) and the number delivered into people’s arms (left)

The US launches a flu and Covid booster program every year in hopes of easing pressure on hospitals during the winter months.

It comes after a fall resurgence of Covid in the UK began fueling concerns that the US could be on course for another wave.

Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in America have been on a declining trend for months after the latest wave peaked in August.

But a resurgence in the UK is attributed to new Omicron sub-variants feared to be more resistant to immunity than their predecessors.

The number of hospital admissions there rose by 23 percent in a month to 7,024 people in wards, while the number of cases in a week also increased by 12 percent.

The Covid situation in the US has mirrored that of Britain several times in the past – in the Alpha wave it followed the wave two weeks later on October 14, and in the Omicron wave it also followed it about two weeks later December 13th.

British scientists are particularly concerned about the sub-variants BA.2.75.2 and BQ1.1, both of which are better at evading immunity. Only BA.2.75.2 is known in the US, where the number of cases is now increasing.

The current dominant Omicron variant – BA.5 – only took six weeks to become the main type in the UK, before becoming dominant in the US about two weeks later.

Scott Roberts, an infectious disease expert at Yale University, warned of the link to Covid cases across the pond, told DailyMail.com: “As a general pattern, we’ve seen the US take two to three weeks lagging behind the UK.

“If business increases in the UK, I’m certainly concerned, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the US followed a similar pattern.

‘That has happened with several previous waves. [For example]in the Alpha and Delta waves, we saw a peak in the UK and many regions of Europe in the United States shortly before that.”

Official data shows Alpha increased cases in the UK around October 1, followed in the US two weeks later on October 14.

This was the same with the Omicron wave as cases jumped in the UK from late November, two weeks later in the US.

With Delta, the rise in the US started around July 8, about four weeks after a similar rise started in the UK.