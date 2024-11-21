Home Australia Your first look at Kmart Australia’s huge Black Friday sale: ‘One-off’ big ticket buys to include a $249 Pilates Reformer machine
Your first look at Kmart Australia’s huge Black Friday sale: ‘One-off’ big ticket buys to include a $249 Pilates Reformer machine

Among Kmart's top Black Friday deals, which are available both in-store and online, is a Pilates Reformer machine for just $249.

Kmart Australia is gearing up for one of its biggest sales yet, with more than 100 unique deals shipping for Black Friday.

The sale, launching a day early on Thursday, November 28, will include major and sought-after purchases shipped from De’Longhi, Braun, Apple, NutriBullet and Singer.

Among the best deals, which are available both in-store and online, is a Pilates Reformer machine for just $249.

Right up there with the hottest fitness purchases of 2024, Reformers typically cost between $1,700 and $5,000, an amount most can’t justify in the current financial climate.

Offering a full-body workout, the machines help improve strength, flexibility and posture from the comfort of home.

The Kmart team is delighted with the “unbeatable find,” and store shoppers endorse its quality despite the rock-bottom cost.

“We’re excited to share an incredible fitness find,” said Melissa Machin, Kmart’s chief merchandise officer.

‘It is top-notch equipment that allows you to enjoy studio-style workouts at home. This is the ideal opportunity… especially at such an incredible price.’

Singers typically cost between $300 and $1,000 and are considered some of the highest quality machines in Australia. This one costs $169.

LED Body Domes retail for up to $5,000. This one costs $119.

Other top items will include a Singer sewing machine for $169 (left) and an LED Body Dome for $119 (right)

Other top items will include a Singer sewing machine for $169 and an LED Body Dome for $119.

Singers typically cost between $300 and $1,000 and are considered some of the highest quality machines in Australia.

LED Body Domes retail for up to $5,000. Infrared lights are placed over the body and claim to help with skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, inflammation, acne, and fine lines.

The full range of Kmart’s Black Friday deals will be available to view online on Friday, November 22.

Purchases will be made live in-store, online and via the app from 8am (AEDT) on Thursday 28 November.

The range is limited and will only be available while stocks last.

