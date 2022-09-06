Your car could soon run on thin air as acientists develop new method to make hydrogen fuel

<!–

It may sound far-fetched, but it may one day be possible to drive a car powered by thin air after scientists develop a new way to make hydrogen fuel.

Green hydrogen, produced by electrolysers using electricity and water, is a potential alternative to CO2-emitting fossil fuels.

However, today’s devices often require complex components such as rare metals and access to clean water, which can lead to competition with limited supplies of drinking water.

Instead of liquid water, the new prototype electrolyser harvests moist air.

It absorbs moisture from the air and splits the collected water into hydrogen and oxygen.

This hydrogen fuel was subsequently found to successfully power a device.

Experts from the University of Melbourne said their prototype idea will enable the delivery of hydrogen fuel to arid and remote regions, with minimal environmental impact, especially when using renewable energy.

They were able to electrolyze the water in the air at a humidity of only 4 percent.

“We have developed a so-called ‘direct air electrolyzer’, DAE for short,” said Gang Kevin Li, senior lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Melbourne, and co-author of the paper. News week.

‘This module uses a hygroscopic electrolyte that is constantly exposed to the atmosphere.

‘Such an electrolyte has a high potential to spontaneously (without an external energy supply) remove moisture from the air, making it immediately available for electrolysis and hydrogen production, once linked to a (renewable) power supply.’

Electrolysis has traditionally only been used to extract hydrogen and oxygen from liquid water.

This image shows how the Toyota Mirai car can run on hydrogen instead of gasoline

It works by placing two electrodes in water and running an electrical current through them.

At the positively charged electrode, electrons are snatched away from H2O, forming positive hydrogen ions and O2 molecules, while at the negative cathode, electrons are given to the hydrogen ions, forming hydrogen.

The problem with this is that it needs liquid water, so such electrolysis has to be done somewhere where there is enough of it so that it doesn’t limit the supply of drinking water.

If this water is in the air, as is the case with the prototype harvesting it, it eliminates this problem and the associated costs.

It also makes it possible to produce hydrogen anywhere in the world.

The scientists say their research could enable future solar-to-fuel conversion devices to work anywhere on Earth, solving the problem of water shortage in the event of widespread deployment of hydrogen production.

The research is published in the journal nature communication.