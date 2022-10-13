Apple US on Thursday announced a new feature for Apple Card users that allows Daily Cash to be deposited directly into a savings account instead of the Apple Cash card. However, you will need to open a new savings account with Goldman Sachs, the financial institution that supports the Apple Card. (At the time of this writing, Apple’s announcement was only made in the US.)

The new savings option will come “in the coming months” according to a press release from Apple in the US. Once a Goldman Sachs High Yield Savings Account is opened, a new option appears in Apple Wallet that allows you to designate your daily cash choice to the Apple Cash card for spending or to the savings account. When set to savings, all daily cash collected goes into the savings account. Users can switch choices at any time.

Users will be able to link a bank account to the Goldman Sachs savings account and transfer money between the two. And the balance can be viewed via Apple Wallet.

The press release says the savings account has “no fees, no minimum deposits and no minimum balance requirements,” but a footnote says the Goldman Sachs Savings Account is available to Apple Card holders who meet “eligibility requirements.” It is not clear whether the savings account is the same as Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Online Savings Account, which currently has an interest rate of 2.15%.

Users can manually move their daily cash to their own bank account already. To do so, open Wallet, select the Apple Cash card, then tap the three-dot menu at the top right and select “Transfer to Bank.”

With the Apple Card, users can get 3 percent daily cash back on Apple Pay purchases at select retailers, otherwise it’s a 1 or 2 percent return. We have more information about Apple Card in our Apple Card FAQ.