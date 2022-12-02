Your advent calendar is not working for you!

READ MORE: Maybe I should tell my four kids the truth about Santa Claus

Commentators dismissed the claim as most disagreed with the technique

The guy claimed you had to start from the 24th slot and go up

UK’s TikToker went viral after claiming we’re doing advent calendars wrong

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A TikToker has sparked controversy by claiming that we’ve been “doing advent calendars wrong all our lives.”

Going by the username @supernoodle2, the father – believed to be from the West Midlands – went viral after sharing a video of him tackling the countdown to Christmas.

In the video, which has now been viewed more than 39,900 times, he opened number 24 first on his Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate advent calendar, writing, “Advent calendars are counting down to Christmas, not up.”

But social media users weren’t convinced — and many rushed to question the concept.

It’s because chocolate fans were confused by this year’s Heroes advent calendar after struggling to find the first door to open.

People quickly questioned the idea of ​​starting at number 24 on the calendar, pointing out that the fancier gifts in many Advent calendars don’t appear until the end of the month.

“So why is it best on the 24th or 25th then?” one user asked.

Another simply said, “No way.”

A third poster pointed out, “When I opened number one, it said 24 berths.”

UK’s TikToker went viral after sharing a video – which has now more than 39,900 views – showing him starting the celebratory tradition at number 24

A man left users divided when he claimed we’ve been ‘doing advent calendars wrong all our lives’

The TikToker, pictured, insisted that the calendar start from the latest date and move up to the first

One commenter also said they have 25 doors – meaning they’d still be eating Advent chocolates on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, others struggle to find the first door on the Cadbury Heroes Advent Calendar.

Cadbury fans took to Twitter scratching their heads – jokingly wanting “a refund.”

After a mind-boggling search for the first treat, customers finally saw the text on the first door.

But social media users weren’t convinced — and many rushed to the comments section to dismiss the accusation

It turned out that the number one was printed on a Twirl wrapper in a similar shade of dark purple, making it almost invisible.

Fortunately, some eagle-eyed chocolate lovers posted snaps from their advent calendars to mark the location of the secret door.

One person wrote: ‘Anyone else having trouble finding number 1 on their Cadbury’s Heroes advent calendar..? I just got home and spent 30 minutes looking for the fugger!’

Another said: ‘I’m not happy with Cadbury’s heroes this year. I looked at my calendar and wondered where door number 1 is? And it’s a purple font hidden on a purple twist wrapper. I’m sure I’m not the only one with this problem. I AM NOT HAPPY!’

Someone else replied, “Omg thank goodness you pointed that out to me. I couldn’t find it and thought I was going crazy!’