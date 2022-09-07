Youngster in Borneo had their left foot surgically amputated 31,000 years ago, analysis reveals 

<!–

While amputation may be considered a fairly modern procedure, a new study suggests humans have been performing such surgeries since the Stone Age.

Researchers from Griffith University in Borneo have found the remains of a young individual whose left foot was surgically amputated 31,000 years ago.

Amazingly, the researchers believe the person survived the surgery and lived another six to nine years, dying at age 19 or 20.

“This unexpectedly early evidence of successful limb amputation suggests that at least some modern human foraging groups in tropical Asia had developed advanced medical knowledge and skills long before the Neolithic agricultural transition,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in May. Nature.

Researchers at Griffith University have found the remains of a young person in Borneo whose left foot was surgically amputated 31,000 years ago (artist’s impression)

Researchers believe the remains belong to a young person who had the lower third of their lower leg surgically amputated, probably as a child

Why is amputation necessary? An amputation may be necessary if: – you have a serious infection in a limb – your limb is affected by gangrene (often due to peripheral arterial disease) – there is a serious trauma to your limb, such as a crush or explosion – your limb is deformed and has limited movement and function Source: NHS

An amputation is the surgical removal of part of the body, such as an arm or leg.

So far, the oldest known surgical amputation happened about 7,000 years ago to a Neolithic farmer in France, whose left forearm had been surgically removed and then partially healed.

However, in Western societies, successful surgical amputation has only become a medical norm in the past 100 years, according to the researchers.

‘Before modern clinical developments, including antibiotics, it was widely believed that most people who underwent amputation surgery would have died, either at the time of amputation from blood loss and shock or from subsequent infection – scenarios that leave no skeletal features of advanced healing. ,’ They wrote.

The team discovered the skeletal remains in the Liang Tebo limestone cave in East Kalimantan.

They think they belong to a young person who had the lower third of their lower leg surgically amputated, probably as a child.

While the reason for the amputation remains unclear, the researchers indicate it was unlikely to have resulted from an animal attack or other accident, as they usually cause crushing fractures.

The team discovered the skeletal remains in the Liang Tebo limestone cave in East Kalimantan

In terms of who performed the procedure, the researchers suggest they must have had “detailed knowledge of the structure of limbs, muscles and blood vessels” to avoid deadly blood loss and infection.

This suggests that the amputation was probably not performed as punishment.

The team still doesn’t know whether this surgery was a rare occurrence or whether amputations were more common.

“The risk of death from trauma and illness has always been with us, and complex medical procedures, such as limb amputation, may have been more commonplace in our species’ pre-agricultural past than is commonly believed,” they said. .

Overall, the findings suggest that some early modern foraging groups in Asia developed advanced medical knowledge and skills in a late Pleistocene tropical rainforest.

Rapidly occurring wound infections in the tropics may have spurred the development of new drugs, such as antiseptics, that took advantage of the medicinal properties of Borneo’s rich plant biodiversity, the experts concluded.