Young WOMEN ruin their sex lives by looking at porn: Health experts warn some have ‘sense of dread’

Women who watch explicit pornography suffer from a fear of sex and a loss of libido, health experts warn.

Some have pain during sex because they have “a sense of fear” about what is expected of them. Others find that they cannot focus on intimacy with their partner because they are afraid that their bodies will not match that of female porn stars.

In recent years, concerns about explicit content have focused on the potential harm it can cause to young men, including erectile dysfunction and depression.

According to recent surveys, about half of men in their 20s watch adult videos at least once a month.

But the impact on a female Generation Porn is now becoming clearer. Data from the most popular adult website in the UK, PornHub, which has over 15 million monthly visitors, shows that over a third of its regular users are women. Doctors and psychotherapists believe that mental and physical problems related to women’s sexual health are at least partly due to the porn industry.

A 29-year-old woman told The Mail on Sunday that watching explicit videos online led to a series of troubling symptoms.

‘I couldn’t focus on anything because I had sexual images running through my head all the time,’ says Kristel Koppers, who works in recruitment and now lives in the Netherlands.

“It made sex an anxious time, which meant I got tense and in pain all the time.”

Experts suspect that more women who watch porn regularly are similarly deprived of a healthy sex life. Recent studies have shown that people aged 18 to 24 have 20 percent less sex than their counterparts a decade ago.

“Pornography has gone from something that was considered naughty to young people to become the norm,” said Anastasia Sprout, a psychotherapist specializing in porn addiction.

‘It’s almost like women are seen as sexually empowered and confident when they like it’

dr. Laura Jarvis, a psychosexual specialist with the NHS in Scotland, said the ‘increasingly extreme’ nature of adult content made young women afraid of sex.

She added: “Women who watch it a lot worry about how their bodies look or perform sexually because they’re constantly making comparisons. Often they don’t want to do what they think is expected of them because it’s painful or just not fun for them. All this leads to an overwhelming fear and a sense of fear of sex.’

dr. Leila Frodsham, consultant gynecologist at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, says she regularly sees younger women experiencing sexual pain.

Many are diagnosed with vaginismus – a fear of vaginal penetration that causes muscles to contract involuntarily.

She said: ‘We are overwhelmed with patients who suffer from these problems.

“It’s hard to say if pornography is directly to blame, but I have no doubt that watching it makes some women more anxious about sex.”

The warnings come after a report in the British Medical Journal linked an increase in intimate injuries and infections with risky and aggressive sexual acts among young women.

The authors highlighted adult content as a possible reason.