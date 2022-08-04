Young woman who was left with HORNS after cosmetic surgery faux pas

An Australian woman who went viral after her ‘fox eye’ procedure went wrong and left her with ‘horns’ has revealed her problems are ongoing and her forehead is now turning black.

Jessie Carr, 21, from Sydney, Australia, made headlines for looking like a ‘horned alien’ and documented how the trendy brow lift was removed after her face swelled up like an ‘egg’ in March.

She paid $2,000 for the procedure — which promises to last 18-24 months — inspired by celebrities like Bella Hadid, who sport the unique look.

However, the surgery didn’t go to plan, leaving Jessie with protrusions on her forehead that resembled “horns,” which she later called her “greatest regret.”

And now, four months after the initial cosmetic procedure, Jessie says the left side of her face where the wires were initially inserted has turned black.

In a panic, she contacted her cosmetic surgeon to check and was given an injection of steroids to lighten the dark discoloration of her scar.

In her latest video, she can be seen on camera holding a tissue to her head that appears to be stained with red blood before leaving the clinic with tape on her temples.

Jessie said to the camera, “So update I went to the cosmetic surgeon and he was very helpful.

“I initially felt like I would never go back because he’s done what he can and if that doesn’t work I don’t expect anything else.

“But I was worried it would turn black so I went in and in the meantime he did a steroid shot in the area to help my scar.

“I think that lightens the scar and also helps with how the scar is currently progressing.”

She then films herself a few days after the injection and tells the camera that the inflammation has subsided.

Jessie added: “It was a bit off before, but now it’s sunken. It’s almost like I have a dash in my head right now, but I think it’s a good thing because it’s not inflamed.

“And I’ve noticed that the color goes back to a more reddish color than to a black color. Hopefully it will go away even more.”

She uploaded the update to TikTok, which has racked up over 900,000 views, leaving social media users shocked by the ongoing saga.

Another TikTok user commented: ‘I’ve never met anyone who has had fox eyes done and had no problems’

One person said, ‘The fiasco NEVER ends.’

Another TikTok user commented, “I’ve never met anyone who had fox eyes done and had no problems.”

“I’d sue them if I’m honest,” someone else added.

One user said, ‘Why do people still do this and the turkey teeth? You are already beautiful!!’

Another shocked viewer wrote: ‘Cosmetic surgeons are not plastic surgeons, unfortunately a BIG difference. I’m sorry to see this girl; I hope you’re well.’

‘Oh no! Your videos convinced me never to get them,” said another TikTok follower.

One person added bluntly, “Note for the future: don’t get ridiculous things done to your face.”