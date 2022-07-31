Young woman travelling solo in her car around Australia

For the past 18 months, Laura Waddell has been traveling around Australia in her tiny Hyundai i30, exploring popular destinations and beautiful secluded beaches across the country.

The 22-year-old from NSW started her journey in 2019, but Covid restrictions held her back.

She finally picked up where she left off in January 2021 and has since driven more than 50,000km on her own through Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the Outback.

“I’ve always wanted to travel and enjoy getting out and about around our beaches and national parks, so I decided to take a road trip across Australia to better explore our beautiful country,” Laura told FEMAIL.

From skydiving and bungee jumping in the tropical north of Queensland to snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef and exploring lava tubes in the Outback, the young traveler has some adventurous experiences.

Instead of spending thousands of euros on a new caravan, she decided to adapt her Hyundai i30 two-wheel drive – which she bought after a driving incident.

“I had a car accident at the end of 2019 where my first car was written off, I was very lucky, but it meant I had to get a new car quickly to get to work, so I ended up buying the i30,” she said. said.

“Not long after that, I decided to commit to the idea of ​​a road trip across Australia and wanted to make it work with what I had.”

From the outside, the car looks exactly like an ordinary vehicle with a small solar panel mounted on the roof rack.

But inside, there’s a quaint setup, complete with a bed, fridge, storage compartments, outlet, curtains, gas stove, cooking and cleaning supplies.

Laura started her adventure in Northern New South Wales and went to Queensland, where she visited tropical destinations

Laura started her adventure in the north of NSW and went to Queensland, where she visited Noosa, Airlie Beach, the Whitsundays and Cairns.

“Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel everywhere from remote outback communities to the Daintree Rainforest or more recently the snow in the Victorian High Country,” she said.

‘I was also able to tick off destinations such as Australia’s most easterly point at Byron Bay, the most northerly point on the mainland (the tip of Cape York) in remote north Queensland and Australia’s most southerly point all the way down. at Cockle Creek in Tasmania.’

Some of her personal favorite locations she has visited include Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Adelaide, Great Ocean Road, Bay of Fires and the Victorian High Country.

Laura said she spent an average of $1,000 a month on the road over the past year, including food, fuel, lodging, tourist attractions and tours.

Surprisingly, Laura said she doesn’t feel lonely on the road and always meets new people.

“This is a question I get asked a lot (when I’m feeling lonely) and I think everyone feels lonely from time to time, but in general I don’t think solo travel is lonely,” she said.

“There are a lot of other travelers on the road right now – both young and old – and I find that being alone actually helps you be more open to meeting new people.”

Laura said she doesn’t consider herself an “overly confident person,” but is “fairly independent.”

“I really believe that when you travel alone, you have to have faith in your own abilities and solve problems,” she said.

What’s in the car? Single bed Refridgerator Storage compartments Power Point curtains Stove Cooking and cleaning equipment Solar panel on the roof

Where has she been? Gold Coast Sunshine Coast cairns Adelaide Great Ocean Road Bay of Fires Victoria High Country Tasmania Outback Australia

Laura uses backpack and hiking gear to keep her warm, safe and dry in the car or outside in a tent.

“My car doesn’t have WiFi, but it does have power, so I can charge and use my data or hotspot right from my phone,” she said.

‘In terms of cooking and eating, I can often make use of caravan or camping facilities, but am fairly self-sufficient with everything I need already with me.’

The rear seat was removed and wooden boxes were built for extra storage space under her bed.

“We’ve also installed a deep cycle battery so I have power and a solar-powered fridge. When I’m not traveling I can just unscrew and take out the wooden boxes and get a regular car back,” she said.

Along the way, Laura says safety is a big priority and she uses apps like Wikicamps to read reviews of campgrounds and caravan parks.

“I always have a backup plan in case the area I plan to visit or stay in doesn’t feel right and make sure family knows where I’ll be and approximately how long if I’m going to be out of phone range – this everything helps me not to feel unsafe on the road,” she said.

When asked what advice she would give to others looking to travel around the country, Laura said you’d be surprised at how cheap it is.

“You definitely don’t need the best or most expensive set up to have an incredible time, there is so much you can do on a budget or with what you have,” she said.

“Your budget is all up to you and how you want to travel, there are plenty of ways to save and stretch your money or alternatively lots of job opportunities.”

She also recommends taking the time to really experience the places you visit and staying safe.