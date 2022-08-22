Young woman shopping at Aldi for the first time describes how stressful it is

<!–

An Australian customer shared her hilarious experience shopping at the budget supermarket Aldi, clamoring for the need to carry a coin for a trolley, defending yourself against ‘throwing’ products at the till and furnishing the store.

TikTok user @romaneevirgara took to the social media app five days ago with her hot take on the German grocer, saying that those who shop there are definitely crazier than all the other supermarket buyers.

“I believe that you have to be moderately to severely unhinged to regularly shop at Aldi,” she began.

“Red flag first, you need a coin or token to get a cart. I’m in there. I’m trying to find bananas. I walked past a three-piece aluminum dining table, a saxophone starter kit, two pounds of pickled quail eggs—where are the damn bananas?’

When she nearly “pulled her hair out” while trying to find the three ingredients on her shopping list, the clever saver said 75 minutes had passed and she had to go to the checkout.

“And as I walk to that register, my palms are sweaty, my heartbeat is pounding, my breathing is getting erratic with fear of what’s about to happen,” she said.

“When you get there, the store clerk growls at you and starts throwing damn groceries at you. You dodge and wave… If you survive that, pack up your own stuff in no time, and then you have to go outside to get your coin back!’

Returning the cart was a debacle in itself as she struggled to figure out how the cart would “release” her coin.

“I stood there for about three minutes trying to figure out what the hell is going on until a 100-year-old woman said, ‘Aww, you put that previous cart in the thing and it spits out’ Lady, I still have three brain cells left.’

The online rant drew her a lot of attention, with many avid Aldi aficionados acknowledging the stress involved in shopping there.

“Try adding three kids under the age of six to the mix,” one commented.

“Bro the fear at the Aldi checkouts is killing me,” said another viewer.

“Bananas are the first thing you see when you walk in. I also know plenty of Coles who need tokens for the cart. But yes, it is stressful,” one person says. “Mind you, I’ve perfected the Aldi checkout now. And much cheaper than Coles/Woolies so worth the stress haha.’