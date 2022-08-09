Young woman reveals bizarre text messages from Hinge date inviting her to a ‘rooftop bar’

<!–

A young woman has shared the bizarre conversation she had with a potential match on a dating app and how he tried to lure her to his apartment on the very first date.

Quinn Martin, who lives in New York City, took to TikTok on July 21 to share screenshots of a text exchange she had with a man named “Jake” after meeting on Hinge.

“A rooftop lounge just opened, that’s BYOB that not many people know we could try,” he asked her, which she initially thought was a good idea.

“A few hours before the date, I asked for the address because I wanted to see what it was all about and he sent me the address of an apartment complex,” she said.

“Maybe I was missing something, I thought, so I asked him if it was a restaurant and three minutes later he says ‘haha no’ without any other explanation.”

Quinn came to believe that “Jake” was trying to trick her into coming to his apartment building for a drink on their first date.

“Apparently that’s exactly what he did,” she said.

Jake wrote to her, “Haha, I thought I sold it well. The views are quite nice, but we can visit a bar if you prefer.’

Explaining to her potential match that she wasn’t comfortable with the proposal, Quinn asked if he would even tell her it was his place before she got there.

“Jake,” to his credit, apologized for the forward behavior and that it “had gone the wrong way.”

Quinn captioned the footage of her explanation with “quite literally escaping my own episode of SVU.”

Her fans on the social media platform were quick to point out that his comments were a huge red flag.

“I wonder if this has ever worked for him before,” a woman replied.

“Lmao that’s bad enough, but he also wanted you to bring your own alcohol to his apartment on the first date,” said another.

A third added: “Do men think we’re just going to say ‘yes see you there’ without investigating for our literal safety?”