Young woman is shocked after man ‘barges’ into female-only sauna and refuses to leave

A woman has told of the moment she felt “uncomfortable” after a man “barged” into a women-only sauna.

Milly Bannister, from Sydney, wrote one video explains how her building has both male and female saunas for ‘safety and privacy’.

But on this occasion, when Milly and her friend were in the women-only sauna wearing ‘shorts’, she claims a man ‘barged’ in to use the facility.

When the 25-year-old asked him to leave, she claims the man became angry and refused.

“Okay, so I’m at the pool in my building complex that I have access to and there’s a couple of saunas that are in here – one of them is a male and one of them is a female,” Milly said in the video.

“And of course I would prefer to use the female because I’m in short clothes, I’m sweating, I’m sitting with my girlfriend and having a conversation, you know, you’re in a very closed space. And you’re sweating, it’s very personal and intimately.

‘So my friend and I were sitting in the women’s sauna right here when this man bursts in without asking and sits right in the middle.’

She claims the man said he preferred to use the women’s sauna because ‘it gets hotter’ than the men’s sauna.

Milly posted a video explaining how her building has both male and female saunas for ‘safety and privacy’

In the video, the man can only be seen wearing speedos and is heard speaking in an angry tone.

Milly added text above the clip claiming the man said she ‘shouldn’t assume he’s not gay’ and should be allowed to use the sauna – she also called the video a ‘male privilege check’.

“The question is, am I evil for asking the man to leave because I don’t feel comfortable in a women-only sauna to have a man there that I don’t know,” Milly asked.

In the comments, Milly said they left the sauna because the man ‘refused to leave’ and that she will mention the incident to the building manager.

The video has since surpassed more than 121,000 views, and other TikTok uses were also shocked.

“The fact that he didn’t go and fight you about this is a scary red flag,” one person wrote in the comments.

‘Only for women sauna = only women. If it had been unisex or unspecified it would be different but the sign literally says female only,’ wrote another.

A third added: ‘You did the right thing! Good for you for being brave in that situation.’