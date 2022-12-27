Young woman fights Queensland government over fine for touching phone because she claims it was a vape

A teenager is taking her fight over a traffic ticket for allegedly touching her phone to court and has hired a lawyer who she thinks she has a chance of winning.

Brisbane woman Lillian Morrow, 19, was photographed by AI phone detection cameras and fined $1,078, but when she reviewed the photo accompanying the fine notice, she was outraged.

The photo shows Ms Morrow’s left hand up to her face, but it is unclear what her hand is doing. She claims to have been using her vaporizer at the time, not her phone.

Ms. Morrow’s lawyer says drivers can have tickets set aside when photos accompanying moving violations are not clear.

The second the red badge saw the image, taken on the M1 near the Gold Coast, he thought it was “absolutely ridiculous” and decided to fight the fine in court. a current affair informed.

Ms Morrow said it’s “ridiculously clear” she wasn’t on the phone.

The photo accompanying the ticket also shows what appears to be a phone sitting on his passenger seat.

Aside from the fine, the offense carries four demerit points, which means you lose your license for three months.

Ms Morrow claims she was holding her vaporizer and “was itchy” when the AI ​​camera detection phone snapped at her

“I’m pretty sure he would have been holding a vaporizer, just getting itchy, like you do, driving.”

The teenager has retained a lawyer, Bill Potts, who says police have to prove that Ms Morrow is holding her phone “beyond a reasonable doubt”, which he believes is difficult in this case.

He said split-second photos taken when drivers are traveling at 100 km/h present a “narrow opportunity” to prove guilt.

“Often you see people drop the matter simply because the photographs are not clear or there is a reasonable defense.”

Ms Morrow posted the black and white photo that she says proves her innocence on social media in early December.

Facebook users were divided on what the photo shows.

‘Why does it look like a power cord goes over your seat belt and up to your vaporizer and why is your vaporizer held to the left side of your face?’ wrote a skeptic.

But some agreed with her.

“It looks like a lanyard but I think this is part of her top, if it was a lanyard you would see it at the bottom, the phone is on the seat next to her, she’s not touching it,” another wrote.

The teen would lose her driver’s license for the violation, which she says is an error from the AI ​​cameras.

“Sounds like a vape to me, when you vape sometimes you tend to hold it in your hand and rest it against your head,” said another.

The new cameras, which use artificial intelligence technology to detect mobile phone use and people improperly wearing seatbelts, have so far captured 80,000 drivers in Queensland.

In 2021, cameras caught around 270,000 people touching their phones in New South Wales.