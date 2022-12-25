Young woman dies by police car in horror crash on Christmas Eve

A young woman has been killed after being hit by a police car in a horror crash on Christmas Eve.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was hit by the vehicle at about 8.10pm last night in Sheil Road, in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the woman was tragically pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Merseyside Police say that while formal identification has not yet taken place, her family has been notified and is being supported by specialist officers.

A police van and police tape cordoned off Sheil Road in Kensington, Liverpool last night after the incident

The woman in her 20s was hit by a police car around 8:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In the photo: a police car at the intersection of the road

It added that it had informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which visited the scene of the incident.

Witnesses on the scene told the Liverpool Echo there was ‘a lot of police’, one of whom said they saw a woman hit by a car.

One person told the outlet, “It’s horrific. It’s Christmas Eve. Whatever it is, it looks bad. It’s heartbreaking.’

It came on a heartbreaking night for the town, after a woman in her 20s was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey in Wirral.

A gunman opened fire on the packed Lighthouse Inn, hitting a woman and at least three men, also wounding several other people.

The female victim was taken to hospital for her injuries, but unfortunately died the same night

According to police, the gunman fled in a dark-colored Mercedes and remains a fugitive.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Superintendent David McCaughrean said the shooting took place in a “busy venue full of young people.”

Merseyside Police are seeking witnesses, CCTV and CCTV footage to help investigate the Sheil Road crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has anything captured on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact (0151) 777 5747, or @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Center’ on Facebook, reference 857 of Saturday December 24.