Young woman compared to Buzz Lightyear due to her very strong jawline

Brooke Martin has been compared to the likes of Lord Farquaad and Buzz Lightyear throughout her life thanks to her prominent jawline, but claims the cruel taunts no longer hurt her.

The 23-year-old mother-to-be has chosen to embrace her strong jawline instead, claiming trolls who continue to pick on her are simply ‘obsessed’.

The New Zealand blogger recently slammed followers who suggested she had surgery to ‘fix’ the fat feature.

“I’d rather die,” she said.

She tells people who constantly post on her videos to leave her channel if they hate her.

“If you have a problem with me, go away,” she said in response to hateful comments online.

Her TikTok handle, which is called ‘square jaw girl’, reflects her pride in her looks.

A cruel troll branded Brooke ‘disgusting’ and said she shouldn’t be on social media.

While other people write things like ‘to infinity and beyond’ or ‘hey it’s Quagmire’ on her posts.

But she simply pushes the cruel words aside.

Brooke also receives lovely comments about her performance on TikTok.

In a video captioned ‘they know me as the girl with the square jaw’, one follower commented: ‘That’s jawsome’.

While another described Broke as amazing.

“I think you look beautiful,” said one woman.

‘Didn’t they get the memo? It’s hip to be square,” added another.

While others try to gloss over their awkward questions.

The young woman is constantly compared to fictional characters with big jawlines, but says her haters are simply obsessed with her

‘I don’t mean to be rude because you are really beautiful. Just like in reality. But do you have a condition or is it just a deformity, one woman asked.

Brooke no longer jumps to her own defense, which others are happy about.

“Just because you say you don’t mean to be rude doesn’t mean what you say is done rudely,” said one.

While another told her to mind her own business as everyone should be allowed to celebrate ‘what makes them unique’.

Brooke has shared photos of her as a little girl with her father, who had a similar, very prominent jawline.

She is currently pregnant – and shares her journey daily. Many people bet on whether her baby will inherit the dominant trait or not.

Brooke has over 40,000 followers on TikTok.