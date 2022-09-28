Young woman, 22, reveals EXACTLY how she can afford to buy her own home

She stopped going out, bought cheap clothes and lived with her parents

A 22-year-old shop assistant has revealed exactly how she saved enough money to become the youngest first-time homeowner in her family, saying anyone can do it.

Jhiara Thomas, from Logan near Brisbane, currently lives with her parents, but will soon have her own four-bedroom house in a flashy new development.

The young woman told The courier post she stopped going out, had two jobs and bought “cheap” clothes to save for the house.

“I wanted to be the youngest in my family to buy a house, and I’m doing it alone,” Jhiara said.

She has held two jobs, one at McDonalds and the other at the bakery in Coles, to fulfill her dreams of owning her own home – often toiling 70 hours a week.

But making money is only “half the battle,” she explained.

“A lot of people my age just spend what they earn and then complain that they don’t have any money,” she said.

Jhiara withdrew from the nightlife after deciding she would rather save her money for a home.

She describes herself as a ‘simple person’ who doesn’t waste money on expensive clothes or chic brunches.

She has also managed to make huge savings by living at home.

Jhiara revealed that she earns about $1100 a week after taxes. She gives her parents $75 to rent, pays her phone bill, and gives herself up to $200 in pocket money.

After spending, the young woman can save about $600 a week or $31,000 a year.

In August, she made a $5,000 down payment on a $272,000 plot of land and is currently finalizing plans for her home with the developers.

Jhiara said it’s important to be around people who support your need to save and not pressure you to spend your money.

The young woman still manages to have adventures with her limited ‘fun money’ and seems to go on family adventures abroad, including a recent trip to New Zealand.

Jhiara’s parents bought a house on the same estate and are delighted to be able to live nearby when she moves.