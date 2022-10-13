Young winemaker wins trophy for $15 Bare Bones Shiraz at the 2022 Royal Adelaide Wine Show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young Australian winemaker just took home a big prize at a prestigious wine awards ceremony for his $15 Shiraz.

At just 29 years old, Brenda Wentzel’s Bare Bones Great Western Shiraz 2021 scored 95 out of 100 points to win the 2020 Best Vintage and Younger Shiraz category trophy at this year’s Royal Adelaide Wine Show.

Brenda’s career in the wine industry spans ten years and last year she created her first vintage in South Australia’s Great Western region under the Bare Bones label.

Brenda Wentz (pictured) has won a major award at the 2022 Royal Adelaide Wine Show for her Bare Bones Great Western Shiraz 2021 at just 29 years old

Just $14.99, Bare Bones Shiraz has notes of dark berry, fruit and plum, along with hints of spice and velvety tannins to finish

Bare Bones Shiraz beat almost 200 other drops in its category and was selected by a panel of expert judges over four days in a climate-controlled venue kept at a constant 21 degrees.

“The Great Western is one of my favorite wine regions in Australia and so is Shiraz, so this is a really special award to win,” said Brenda.

In 2011, Brenda started working for Pinnacle Drinks at their Dorrien Estate winery in the Barossa Valley.

She went on to become a lab technician in 2012, returned to work for Pinnacle Drinks in 2017 and completed a degree at Charles Sturt University’s School of Wine Science in 2021.

Brenda then took over Pinnacle Drinks’ Great Western and Heathcote portfolios, where she and her team created the now award-winning Great Western Shiraz 2021.

“Our growers always give us excellent fruit and everyone across our winemaking, cellar and laboratory teams constantly supports, guides and guides me,” she said.

Just $14.99, Bare Bones Shiraz has notes of dark berries, fruit and plum, along with hints of spice and velvety tannins to finish.

Breda said Shiraz from the Great Western region is ‘elegant, generous and refined’.

“The region sits right on the Great Dividing Range and is slightly elevated, allowing for warm afternoons and long, cool nights,” she said.

‘The wines show a lovely lifted black pepper, spice and licorice character – some very exciting wines coming from the region, I love it.’