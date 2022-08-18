Young Thug is denied bail for a third time as he faces 62 felony charges for being part of YSL gang

Young Thug has been released on bail for a third time, as lawyers for the Atlanta-based rapper continue to allege violent rap lyrics were misapplied to him, though prosecutors insist he was one of the two co-founders of the Young Slime Gang.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had previously rejected motions to reconsider bail for Young Thug, whose first name is Jeffrey Williams.

A motion hearing held in court on Thursday saw the rapper waive conflict of interest concerns for his one of his attorneys, Brian Steele.

The ‘This is America’ singer is now facing a whopping total of 62 charges related to his participation in street gang criminal activity, possession of several firearms, including a machine gun, and a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

During Thursday’s hearing, Young Thug’s lawyers also argued that prosecutors had created a false story in previous hearings, including accrediting the rapper for certain lyrics in 2014 songs in which he features. They said their client had not written to them.

“I believe the court has been misled in that regard by saying that Mr Williams made those statements – he just didn’t, that’s not right,” his attorney Keith Adams said in court. These songs mentioned at the hearing have not been made public.

Young Thug, aka Jeffrey Williams, appeared in court on Thursday via Zoom appeal and was denied bail on gang-related charges for the third time since his arrest in May.

The 30-year-old Atlanta rapper is now facing 62 charges related to his participation in street gang criminal activity, possession of several firearms, including a machine gun, and violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act.

Lawyer’s for Young Thug argued in court on Thursday (fotoD) that prosecutors created a false story, accrediting the rapper for certain lyrics he didn’t write, in which he claims to be the main operator of the Young Slime Life gang. .

This Fulton County Sheriff’s Office booking photo shows a booking photo of Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was one of 28 people charged in Georgia on Monday, May 9, 2022, with conspiracy to violate the RICO law and street gang charges, according to prison records.

The prosecution retaliated, stating that the rapper was still publicly credited with these disputed lyrics even if he hadn’t written them, and that they had no bearing on claims that Young Thug was “the general” of the Young Slime Life gang. used to be.

“He says in the songs that he is the general. He runs a very violent street gang that has committed countless murders…if he is released I would expect it to stay that way. This is the real deal, these are violent people, dangerous people,” said a prosecutor.

Young Thug has been behind bars since his arrest earlier this year in May, along with fellow rapper Gunna and 28 other people associated with YSL, who were charged in a first 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)– charge in a state. court.

After a raid on his home on May 9, Young Thug was charged with six additional offenses related to possession of illegal substances and illegal firearms.

He will remain incarcerated at the Cobb County Jail until the start of the RICO trial, with a possible court date in early January.

The YSL gang, of which prosecutors accused Young Thug of designating himself as the chief, has committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over the past decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media, prosecutors claimed in the original indictment. .

Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steele has consistently maintained his client’s innocence and looks forward to challenging the charges in court.

‘Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes,” Steele told the… The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on August 10. “We can’t wait for a trial date.”

Rapper Gunna was also in court on Thursday, as he is also charged with gang-related charges for his participation in Young Slime Life

Young Thug, who is accused of being the “general” in the criminal street gang Young Slime Life (YSL), is facing six additional felonies related to possession of illegal substances and illegal firearms in connection with the case. The first indictment contained 56 charges against 28 people, including rapper Gunna for their alleged involvement in nearly 200 crimes. Pictured: Young Thug and Gunna in 2019

The Atlanta rapper will now most likely remain behind bars until his first court appearance, which is expected to be sometime in January 2023.

The ‘Hot’ rapper was also hit with a new lawsuit this week after he was unable to perform at an Atlanta concert scheduled to take place in June. Thug is being sued for $150,000 in damages and legal fees for the show’s cancellation. Around that time, the rapper was denied one of his previous two bond releases.

He would receive $300,000 for a 45-minute showing, half of which had already been prepaid, according to Complex. A-1 Concert Entertainment, which operates out of Atlanta, further told the outlet it has yet to be refunded, although a spokesperson for Young Slime Life Touring replied that a refund would eventually be sent.

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required by the agreement,” the complaint said. “To date, A-1 Concert has not received any compensation from the $150,000 owed to it.”

Young Thug’s home in Buckhead, a northern Atlanta suburb, was raided on May 9 before the rapper was arrested on suspicion of gangs. Since then, he was twice refused to release bail

Meanwhile, Martinez Arnold, aka Duke, and Deamonte Kendrick, aka Yak Gotti, face additional charges, including participation in street gang criminal activity, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of a firearm while committing a crime. felony and possession of a machine gun.

Kendrick has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shannon Stillwell and Quamarvious Nichols were charged one more time with gun possession by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Shymel Drinks on March 18.

Arnold’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, told WSB-TV she is confident her client will not be convicted. She said he will plead not guilty to the new charges, as he has already done to the original charges.

The charges revolve around Young Slime Life, an alleged prosecutor for a gang formed by Williams and two others in Atlanta with ties to the National Bloods gang.

Young Thug co-wrote the hit “This is America” ​​with Childish Gambino and made history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the Song of the Year Grammy in 2019.