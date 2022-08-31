Young surfer is attacked by shark with Avoca and North Avoca beaches closed on NSW Central Coast

<!–

A young surfer has been bitten on the arm by a shark, closing beaches on the NSW Central Coast.

The teenage boy was attacked at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the beaches of Avoca and North Avoca both closed to the public.

He sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to hospital by paramedics in stable condition.

The Central Coast Council said a drone operator had been sent to North Avoca to scan the area for the shark.

“Our thoughts are with the young surfer who suffered a wound to his right forearm,” the municipality said.

“We are asking all community members to avoid the beaches of Avoca and North Avoca at this time until DPI and the Council can investigate this incident further.”

