Young surfer is attacked by shark with Avoca and North Avoca beaches closed on NSW Central Coast
Young surfer is attacked by a shark north of Sydney as major beaches are closed
- Surfer attacked on North Avoca beach on Wednesday in NSW Central Coast
- Teen bitten in hand and taken to hospital in stable condition
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A young surfer has been bitten on the arm by a shark, closing beaches on the NSW Central Coast.
The teenage boy was attacked at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the beaches of Avoca and North Avoca both closed to the public.
He sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to hospital by paramedics in stable condition.
The teenage boy was attacked at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Avoca and North Avoca beaches on the NSW Central Coast both closed to the public (pictured is North Avoca beach)
The Central Coast Council said a drone operator had been sent to North Avoca to scan the area for the shark.
“Our thoughts are with the young surfer who suffered a wound to his right forearm,” the municipality said.
“We are asking all community members to avoid the beaches of Avoca and North Avoca at this time until DPI and the Council can investigate this incident further.”
More to come