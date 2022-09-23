Young rugby player and ex-soldier leaves friends in deep shock after taking his own life

A talented rugby player and ex-soldier who struggled with his mental health and the social isolation of Covid has left his partner and friends in deep shock after taking his own life.

Scott Sarson died last week, with his devastated partner of seven years, Grace, revealing he had battled demons that ‘occupied (his) mind and soul for so long’.

Originally from London, Sarson had most recently been Director of Rugby at Waverley Rugby Club in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where he was praised for helping the club win its first major trophy in 30 years.

He previously spent six years as a paratrooper in the British Army with the 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment. He was stationed in Afghanistan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Cyprus and the Falkland Islands.

Sarson came to Australia not long after completing his time in the army and for the past year had been a senior consultant with a recruitment firm.

Grace revealed that Sarson had died in a heartbreaking public Facebook post in which she paid tribute to her partner.

‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Scott has taken his own life. Such a beautiful, kind, caring soul who is loved by so, so, so many,’ Grace wrote.

– Far too many people have been affected by this. I am so grateful to have spent seven years of my life with you, all those memories.

‘So many demons have occupied your mind and soul for so long and I am so glad that you are finally free from the pain, the deep pain you have carried for so long. I now feel the pain you carried, but you are free from it. Finally at peace.’

Grace said she was devastated that she will never hear Mr Sarson’s voice or see his smile again, but she will cherish the memories and experiences they shared together.

‘My sweet Scott, I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, I’m so sorry I couldn’t get you through this. I’m so sorry you’re gone and I’ll never hear your voice or see your beautiful smile or hear your beautiful laugh again,’ she wrote.

‘I wish I could hold you and tell you that everything is going to be okay. I wish I was there to stop this. I’ll never forget the memories and experiences we’ve shared, you’ve left a bloody big dent that’s for sure. Rest now angel, I know we will meet again.’

She added: ‘I hope you and Prince Philip are bonding and reminiscing about your military days.’

A friend of Mr. Sarson told Daily Mail Australia that he had a lot to offer rugby and was a very pleasant and likeable young man.

‘We knew he had some issues with what he was dealing with in the army, he was quite open about it. But his death still comes as a terrible shock,’ said the friend.

‘Covid shut everything down for a while. After the (rugby) matches, you couldn’t really get started because the social activities were limited.

“The club and the people can only support you so far, but as an expatriate without family and military support he would have been brought back home, it is very difficult.

‘Everyone is shocked, they are devastated, absolutely devastated.’

Sarson’s mother, father and sister will land in Australia on Friday after being cleared to travel from Britain for Sarson’s funeral.

ONE GoFundMe the page has been set up to raise funds to help with funeral costs and to donate money to causes Mr Sarson was passionate about.

“Scott Sarson was a kind, caring and passionate man whose energy and enthusiasm brought light to all those who met him,” organizer Ted Shelton wrote on the fundraising page.

‘Scott was a rugby man through and through, a true clubman and a leader of men. A hell of a player, Scott gave his all for his teammates both on and off the field.

‘Later, as Director of Rugby at Waverley Rugby Club, Scott led the club to its first Kentwell Cup final in 30 years. Scott was one of the greats and will be missed by us all.’

For 24/7 confidential support in a crisis call Lifeline on 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636