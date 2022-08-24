Young Queenslander who dreamt of working on fishing trawlers suffers horrific injures in car crash

A young man with a fishing nut who worked as a deckhand on Australian trawlers fights for recovery after suffering horrific injuries in a horrific car accident.

After working on boats from Hervey Bay in south east Queensland, Brodie Riley, 20, recently decided to work on land and landed a job at a cattle station in Moranbah.

He loved his new job, but disaster struck on Sunday, August 14, as he and two mates were on their way to work at the station on Monday morning.

Their car hit a patch of gravel on the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then rolled.

Brodie was found 50 yards from the wreckage, suffering massive injuries, including his brain, lungs and multiple broken bones, and had to be airlifted to hospital.

“He’s definitely a fighter, that’s for sure,” his mother Cassie told the Daily Mail Australia.

Three young women in a car behind him stayed by his side until he was taken from the accident scene to Townsville University Hospital.

The injuries to Brodie’s brain and spleen, along with multiple fractures and lacerations, were so severe that he… was placed in an artificial coma and admitted for emergency surgery.

“From what I’ve been told, he does have a brain injury. We don’t know to what extent he’s fully awakened from the coma and they can judge it,” Ms Riley said.

He’s on his way to recovery, that’s for sure. He is still sedated and not fully awake at this stage. He’s getting there, very slowly.’

With expenses for Cassie – who also has three other children to take care of – build-up, her sister Dallys Riley has a GoFundMe site to help the family.

The page features photos of Brodie in his hospital bed, as well as memories of him doing what he loved most, fishing.

“Anyone who knows Brodie knows how much of a fisherman he is,” his Aunt Dallys said. “It’s safe to say that fishing is in his blood.”

Cassie and her children now live in Dysart, a six-hour drive from Brodie at Townsville University Hospital.

After initially being by Brodie’s side in Townsville, Cassie has now returned home to care for her other children, two girls and a boy, ages 14, 13 and five.

“I’m doing well, given the circumstances. I have to keep myself strong for the other three kids,” she said.

Brodie is not alone though, Cassie’s mother, father, aunt and brother are with him in the hospital.

She returns to Townsville on September 1, taking the other children with her.

“They’ve had a bit of trouble the first few days, but they’re busy with school and stuff, so they’re fine.”

Cassie said the driver of Brodie’s car had two vertebral fractures and the other passenger had a head injury and a broken wrist.

“Expenses add up quickly with her weekly rent in Dysart, weekly food bill for children at home, accommodation in Townsville and fuel to and from the hospital,” Dallys said of the family’s fundraising site.

All of the money raised will go toward those costs and Brodie’s recovery process.

Dallys said the family is very grateful to everyone who donates to the fund, and she will keep people on the site updated on Brodie’s progress.

After his surgery, he received physiotherapy on his legs, arms and fingers.

He also had a staph infection in his back wounds, pneumonia in his lungs, and had 20 CT scans done.

She said Brodie has been “pretty active” and is able to move his left arm constantly, but his right arm is very slow to show much improvement.

At one point, Brodie tried to remove his fallopian tubes, so he had to be held and sedated to reduce the risk of harming himself.

His breathing has calmed down. with less mucus from the lungs compared to a few days earlier, which is “a huge improvement,” Dallys said.

His test samples were also sent to a lab to see which antibiotics are most effective for him, which led to him being given a new drug.

Given how bad the crash was, Brodie also had X-rays to see exactly which bones he broke.

He already has a ‘moon boot’ on his right foot to stabilize his ankle so the fracture can heal.

Another consequence of his injuries is that his temperature goes up and down and needs to be stabilized with medication.

Brodie will be bedridden for a minimum of six weeks and will have to undergo a lot of physio, which will continue to add to his mother’s housing and other costs.

“Brodie has a very long road to recovery but like a true champion he fights every step of the way and fights hard,” said his Aunt Dallys.