Young powerlifter who accused Melbourne University coach of rape sued for defamation

A young powerlifter who accused a top coach of rape is charged with defamation.

Dori Qu, 22, will be forced to defend allegations she made against Melbourne University Weightlifting and Powerlifting Club head coach Robert Wilks in a letter to members of Powerlifting Australia.

Mr Wilks, 67, alleges that Ms Qu defamed him when she claimed in print and via text that he raped her, another student, and suggested he was a sexual predator who “targets small Asian female students with the view to sexually harass them.’

The case was scheduled to appear in Victoria County Court on Tuesday but was postponed at the last minute to set a date.

Court documents obtained by Daily Mail Australia outline the sordid accusations made by Ms Qu, a Chinese international studying at the University of Melbourne, against her former coach.

Mr. Wilks has been a pioneer of powerlifting in Australia for the past 40 years and invented a scoring system popularly applied and used during international powerlifting competitions known as the ‘Wilks Formula’.

The coach temporarily stepped down as chief executive of Powerlifting Australia last weekend The Sunday Era published a story about the smear campaign.

In documents filed with the court, Mr Wilks claimed that he had been recognized ‘worldwide’ as the face of Powerlifting Australia within the powerlifting community.

Ms Qu’s complaints to Powerlifting Australia in July last year initially led to Mr Wilks being banned from the University of Melbourne campuses while conducting his own investigation.

Powerlifting Australia released a statement in March this year stating that it has completed its investigation into the allegations and reinstated Mr Wilks as CEO.

The letter alleged that Mr Wilks was effectively grooming Ms Qu after she filed an unrelated complaint against the club’s president.

WHAT IS POWER LIFT? Powerlifting is similar to weightlifting, but focuses on the squat, bench press, and deadlift barbell movements. Unlike weightlifting, it is not an Olympic sport. Over the years, there have been several campaigns to get it into the Olympics.

“My coach Wilks told me he was ‘the only one on the committee who is really on my side’ and that he would help me,” she wrote.

This sentiment quickly developed into ‘I’ve done so much for you. I did all that for you. Why can’t you do anything for me?” and he would ask for sexual favors. ‘

Ms. Qu claimed that Mr. Wilks once arrived at her home loaded with the sex drug Viagra and insisted she had sex with him.

“If I refused, he would either get angry and accuse me, or cover his face and start crying and say I tortured him,” she said.

Ms Qu told Powerlifting Australia that she had trusted and respected Mr Wilks which he used to his advantage.

“I was so proud to tell people that Robert Wilks, the goat of powerlifting, the CEO of Powerlifting Australia, that man, is my coach. I never doubted a word he said. I never doubted his judgment.’ she declared.

Ms. Qu further claimed that another former student, identified only as Hannah, had also been the victim of Mr Wilks’ alleged violation.

“Nobody believed her, so she left the club. She is also a small Asian girl and I have no doubt that she trusted the coach and was very vulnerable,” Mr Qu wrote.

In Mr. Wilks’s claim submitted to the court, Mr. Wilks states that the allegations have or could cause ‘immeasurable damage’ to his reputation.

“The first allegations of concern have been published to senior members of PA, individuals in whom the claimant is reputable and who move in the circles in which the claimant moves,” the claim reads.

Mr Wilks claims the allegations quickly spread across the small and tight-knit powerlifting community.

“Furthermore, it is likely that the plaintiff’s reputation will be seriously damaged during PA’s investigation into the allegations contained in the PA email, which investigation is ongoing as of the date of this plea,” he said.

Mr Wilks went on to claim that publicity about the defamation case had hurt him even more.

“As a result of this publicity, as well as the grapevine effect of the PA email, PA members have left the organization en masse, indicating that the plaintiff’s reputation (as the CEO of PA) has been seriously and irreparably damaged.” in the eyes of such members,’ he declared.