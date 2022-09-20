Young pilot Tom Grey killed in plane crash near Chinchilla NSW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young pilot killed in a plane crash following a possible bird strike is mourned by his small community.

Tom Grey, in his thirties, was flying into Chinchilla on Queensland’s western Darling Downs when his plane lost altitude and crashed into a field.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, arriving at 12:20 p.m., but were unable to save him.

Many in Mungindi’s Western Downs community took to social media to commemorate the young pilot.

“Too young, too early, RIP, condolences and blessings to his friends and family,” Debra Green wrote online.

Tom Gray, who died in a plane crash in Queensland on Monday, is pictured with his dog

‘How pitifully I saw the crop spreaders flying over the paddocks on my trips to Dalby. Prayers for his family,” added Kay Balnaves.

Karen Bruggemann expressed her ‘deep condolences to all, very sad’.

Mr Gray had been hired to spray the field he had crashed into and had herbicide on board his plane at the time.

“The plane was reported missing by the owner of the plane and a farmer arrived at the scene and found the pilot,” the Queensland Fire Service said.

Investigators are investigating whether a bird strike was the cause of the crash after feathers were found in Mr Gray’s cockpit and dead birds lay nearby.

The Forensic Crash Unit and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau are jointly investigating the crash and will prepare a report for the state coroner.