Young people in India persevere on 1,000-kilometre march to demand government jobs

Since August 1, 200 young paramilitaries have been marching in India for 62 days. They departed from Nagpur, in central India, on June 1, and have already covered more than 900 kilometers. They go to New Delhi to present their case to Interior Minister Amit Shah.

For Indian youth plagued by high unemployment rates, competitive examinations for public sector positions offer real opportunities for job security and a stable income. Anger erupted in 2022 after the government introduced reforms to some public sector exams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is accused of trying to reduce opportunities in the civil service.

In late June, the government introduced a new armed forces recruitment process known as “Agnipath” to save money and make the sector more flexible. The move sparked violent demonstrations across India.

The reform of Agnipath puts some positions in the paramilitary forces – such as the police or border guards – aside for people who go through the recruitment program and serve several years in the military.

The students and youth marching from Nagpur saying they are still waiting for their paramilitary nomination letters have strongly criticized the reform.

“We are all still waiting for our letters of appointment so that we can finally put on our uniforms and serve our country.”

Among them is Kajal, a 24-year-old from West Bengal. Like her fellow protesters, she passed the SSC GD civil servant exam in 2018. Those who pass the exam can apply for certain positions in the Indian Army and Navy or join the Border Police.

We came from all over India. We had all passed the written, physical and medical exams. Of the 60,120 posts, they had sent letters of nomination to 55,000 candidates and the remaining 4,800 seats remain vacant. We are all still waiting for our nomination letters so that we can finally put on our uniforms and serve our country. We had protested in Delhi for a year, some of us never returned home after that. After protests in New Delhi in January 2021, we demonstrated in Nagpur, where we went on a 72-day hunger strike. Still not getting what we asked for, we decided to walk from Nagpur to New Delhi (1,000 km) to show our determination, but also to make the Indian public aware of our situation.

Young paramilitaries planned to march 1,000 kilometers from Nagpur to New Delhi. © Observers

The students share their journey on Twitter with the hashtag #SSC_GD_2018, the name of the exam they took. They wear shirts with the name of the exam and proudly wave Indian flags.

‘We were supported by some farmers’ and workers’ organizations and the local population’

On social media and along the way, they have met many supporters of their cause. Pradeep, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, explains:

When we left Nagpur, we didn’t know what we were going to eat or drink to survive. But along the way we were supported by some farmers’ and workers’ organizations and the local population. They helped us with food and drinks. It is partly thanks to them that we were able to make it so close to New Delhi.

Along the way, monasteries, temples and theaters also opened their doors to the protesters, providing food and a place to rest. Police stations and municipalities also offered assistance on the journey.

‘We have lost our mind, body and soul’

The group travels an average of 30 kilometers a day, sometimes in a heat of almost 40 degrees Celsius, as Kajal explains:

We marched for two or three consecutive days. Sometimes we don’t get any water to drink, sometimes we beg for drops of water. We are totally harassed and mentally disturbed, we have lost our mind, body and soul. There are problems with hygiene and food. We eat what we can get. Sometimes we don’t get a single piece of food for a while. There are more problems for women, such as menstruation. Along the way, several people in the group suffered from dehydration, fatigue or injuries. Some people were hospitalized, according to reports from members of the march.

‘We all do this for our parents’

Our observer and some of her colleagues we spoke to mentioned the importance of the march not only for themselves, but also for their parents, who find themselves in precarious economic situations.

At the same time, we also want to meet the needs of our parents. If we can join the paramilitary forces, our standard of living will also improve. Our economic situation will improve significantly and we will be able to support our parents.

Kajal explained that an exemption was offered to some people who are outside the age range of the exam (18 to 23 years), allowing them to reapply in 2022 or 2023. But the proposal did not benefit any of the students who marched.

On August 1, the group was less than 100 kilometers from New Delhi. When they reach the capital, they hope to meet with Shah, the interior minister.