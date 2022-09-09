Young New Zealanders in NZDF perform Haka in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

A group of young New Zealand Defense Force trainees have broken out into a moving haka to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the NZDF’s Limited Service Volunteer program for at-risk youth led the traditional Māori ceremonial dance outside the Auckland Museum on Friday.

Dressed in military camouflage attire, the group of both men and women gave a fervent performance following the news of Her Majesty’s passing, with flags flying at half-mast behind them.

The Queen’s death at the age of 96 has sent shockwaves across the world, with many in New Zealand mourning the loss of the monarch who ventured to land ten times.

The moving performance was shown in Auckland on Friday

The flags were flown at half-mast while the group of students performed the traditional dance

Some of the country’s senior officials respected the Queen’s strong ties to the nation.

On her maiden voyage to New Zealand in 1953, she presented the Queen’s Color to the Royal Navy.

Chief of Defense Force Air Marshal Kevin Short said Her Majesty’s continued dedication to her duties has been an inspiration to members of the Defense Force.

Pictured: The late Queen, dressed in a kiwi feather cloak given to her at her coronation in 1953 (right), and Māori chieftain Rick Te-Tau (left) in Christchurch, New Zealand on her Golden Jubilee tour

“Her dedication and dedication resonated with all of us as it is the ultimate example of service that underlies everything we do as members of the New Zealand Defense Force,” he said.

While there will be a somber mood in recognizing Her Majesty’s death, it is also a time to appropriately celebrate her 70th anniversary as our Monarch and her contribution to all walks of life and to the armed forces. .’

As head of state, the Queen headed the NZDF and its three services, the Royal New Zealand Navy, the New Zealand Army and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Queen Elizabeth, pictured with the Duke of Edinburgh, made ten trips to New Zealand during her lifetime and led the NZDF as New Zealand’s sovereign head of state

Queen Elizabeth II visited New Zealand 10 times, most recently in 2002.

Jacinda Ardern paid the monarch a moving tribute earlier on Friday in a condolence register in the New Zealand parliament building.

The Prime Minister wrote: ‘With our deepest gratitude for your love for the people of Aotearoa New Zealand and for your lifetime of service.’

She followed the English message with the Māori proverb “he kotuku rerenga tahi,” which translates to “the flight of a white heron is seen only once.”

The use of the message, which refers to a rare event, is considered an honor.

The New Zealand Prime Minister also revealed how she learned of the Queen’s death when “a police officer shone a torch into my room around 10:45 this morning.”

Ms Ardern said she had read the stories of the Queen’s ill health before going to sleep and so knew ‘immediately’ what it meant to wake up in the middle of the night.

Jacinda Ardern has expressed her country’s condolences to the ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II as she shared a touching story between the couple in which she got a photo of her laughing and reminded the Prime Minister what exactly made her smile decades later.

The Prime Minister previously recalled her first meeting with the Queen, when she was given a photo of Her Majesty smiling during an early visit to New Zealand decades ago.

“Not only did she remember the visit, she could remember what made her laugh,” she said.

“That appeals to me about someone who gave a life of service, but also enjoyed the part she played. I’m sure it was that hard.”

Official mourning in New Zealand continues until a State Memorial Service, held after the Queen’s funeral, which is expected in about 10 days.

New Zealanders support the monarchy. The most recent substantive poll on a possible separation from the Commonwealth last November on the occasion of the Queen’s death shows that 50 percent are against, compared to 44 percent in favor.