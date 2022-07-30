Young mum who waited TWO WEEKS for her missing luggage full says Virgin Australia has returned it

A young mother says her $2,000 in lost luggage was ‘magically’ found by Virgin Australia after outrage when she revealed it had been missing for two weeks.

Ava Downs, 21, flew to Townsville in northern Queensland from Launceston, Tasmania on July 12 with her 10-month-old daughter Emily, but arrived to find her suitcase had been lost.

Ms Downs had to make three separate Virgin flights to get to Townsville and had no idea where or when her bag went missing during the journey.

Despite multiple attempts to get answers from the airline and an email falsely telling her it had arrived in Townsville, the mother almost gave up hope of getting her belongings back.

But now the mother has told Daily Mail Australia that the missing luggage was found just hours after she appeared on the Today Show to share her story on Thursday.

The mom said she had $2,000 worth of stuff in her luggage

“Within hours of my interview on yesterday’s morning show, Virgin decided to send my bag to me right away,” she said. ‘I received it today. It was sitting at the Sydney airport and must have magically appeared.

“I’m both relieved and angry because it’s clear they haven’t even tried to get it back in the past two and a half weeks, and it shouldn’t take that much effort on my part to get their attention.”

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said: ‘Virgin Australia sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused by delayed baggage.’

Earlier in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, the mother revealed that some of the missing luggage contained her daughter Emma’s birthday presents.

“Because we were in Tasmania for two weeks, I actually already packed Emily’s clothes, but I also had unpacked presents from her birthday, as well as a birth bracelet and brooch,” she said.

“Many of the items are sentimental to me.”

After landing on July 12, Ms Downs waited 40 minutes to speak to someone about her missing luggage.

“I was standing at the baggage claim the whole time, so I knew no one had taken him,” she said.

At the airport, she was told that her bag would probably show up later that evening and that they would call her if they found it and delivered it home.

Later that day, she got a voicemail from the airline saying they hadn’t found the bag.

Mrs Downs said some of the items in it were sentimental to her from when her daughter was a newborn

Two weeks passed and she was left without clothes, her ASICS running shoes, her daughter’s toys, makeup and toiletries.

Ms Downs said she tried to call the airline several times but could not get anyone on the phone until Monday, July 25.

She instead emailed Virgin staff but said it would take days to hear back and was only told they had escalated the matter to the baggage team.

She also bizarrely received an email stating that the bag had been delivered to her home, even though it hadn’t.

“I went to Townsville Airport and the woman there told me they were still trying to trace it and blamed it on miscommunication,” she said.

“I told them, ‘I really hope you’re trying to find my bag and it’s not just sitting in a room full of other bags,'” Ms Downs said earlier this week.

“I don’t know if I’ll see my luggage again, but I’m hopeful.”

Ms Downs had also been told to make a claim for the value of the items, but she had no receipts for what was in her bag.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said the matter has been investigated and the company has apologized for any inconvenience caused.