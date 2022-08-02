Young man’s shock at finding his dad on dating app Grindr

A young man has revealed his shock when he found his married, ‘homophobic’ father on Grindr – years after the older man ‘disowned’ him for coming out as gay.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, the man known only as Jacob, he said that one day he clicked on his father’s headless profile while cruising the popular hook-up app.

He didn’t recognize his father’s torso in the photo, but couldn’t shake the feeling that it was something too familiar.

“They have one of those ensuites that run through the walk-in closet — I thought that was kind of like my parents’ house,” he said.

A man has told Kyle and Jackie O about finding his father on Grindr, despite the man still being married to his mother

“I clicked through the profile to see if it could be my father,” he said.

The young man went on to explain that his parents seem as happy as ever, and that they have been together for 27 years.

“I’ve never seen any signs of a rift between them,” he said.

So he decided to take on the profile, to see if it was really his father, a fake profile, or someone with an eerily similar house.

“I wasn’t flirting with him, I was just having a normal conversation, telling him I liked his picture and asking where he’s from,” he said.

“Then I asked for a picture of his face – when he forwarded it, it was my father,” he said.

Jacob is now torn about what to do and says he feels for his mother.

“I’m very open and forward-thinking, I don’t care if he’s gay, I just don’t want him to lie to my mother,” he said.

“So now I’m torn, tell Mama, confront my father,” he asked the stunned radio hosts.

Jackie O said she would have “run away” after seeing the famous bedroom in the background.

“I want to hear his opinion and hear his story,” Jacob said.

“I want to know why he hid it from me for so long.”

He also added that his father stopped talking to him for years after he found out he was gay.

“He was super against it when I came out — he hated me — he was super angry and wanted nothing to do with me in his life,” he said.

“The older men in the closet are often homophobic,” he added.

Jacob said it took years for him and his father to get back on good terms.

“I just don’t want this to hurt my mother,” he said.

He then sought advice from the show’s listeners, who all agreed that he should have a chat with both of his parents.

“You should discuss this with both your parents, they should be aware,” said one man.

‘My partner went through something similar, his father had six children, was a construction manager and seemed happily married.

“Your father will be happier if he can stay true to his real identity, and your mother deserves the chance to be happy too,” he said.

Another said he should talk to his father before having a chat with his mother.

The man said he and his father both have anonymous Grindr profiles – as many users only share face photos after connecting online

A third said his father did the same, but managed to mend his relationship with his wife while being honest about his sexual identity.

“I found gay magazines in the back of his car and followed him after work, where I found out in the evenings what he was doing,” he said.

“I talked to my siblings about it and we realized he’d been doing it all our lives.

“My parents are still together, we had a good chat, after all we should all be proud of who we are,” he added.

Jacob was undecided at the end of the segment, but told Kyle he wouldn’t call his dad about it.

Jacob also has a headless profile in the app and says many men choose to keep their face off the app.