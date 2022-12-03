Young man talks about starting Femme Organic with his sisters

They are available to buy online, in Priceline and Woolworths

The Femme Organic range is plastic free and recyclable as well as 100% cotton

An Australian family – including a 24-year-old man – is behind one of the country’s fastest-growing plastic-free plumbing companies, which brought in $200,000 in initial orders after signing a deal with Priceline and Woolworths.

Thomas Burns, 24, along with his sisters Annabelle, Victoria, Elissa and Mia are the proud creators of Ladies Organica brand that seeks to destigmatize the stigma of the period by providing high-quality, eco-friendly products that are beneficial to both individuals and the environment.

The company started as a passing thought when Thomas heard his older sister Annabelle, 25, complain about the plastic waste of traditional tampons and pads on the market.

Thomas Burns (right), 24, along with his sisters Annabelle, Victoria, Elissa and Mia, are the proud creators of Femme Organic

Once Covid reached Australia in 2020, the family had time to brainstorm together on how to solve this plastic problem – and Thomas wasn’t worried about delving into a female-focused market.

“It made perfect sense to me personally. Growing up in a female-dominated home with four sisters and my mom, I was lucky enough to be surrounded by an environment where I could witness my sister’s period-related struggles firsthand,” he told FEMAIL.

“Even at a young age, I realized that there were a lot of misconceptions about menstrual health and menstrual care — whenever we had classes or presentations on anything related to female reproductive care and health, my classmates would laugh and joke about menstruation.

“I believe it is essential for men to contribute to breaking down stigmas around menstrual talk. I hated the fact that my own sisters, friends and family didn’t feel comfortable talking about a natural bodily process,” said Thomas.

Menstrual products are a huge contributor to the tons of plastic waste produced every day.

On average, women have about 450 periods in their lifetime, which means they would use almost 10,000 tampons or pads in total.

“Unfortunately, most of the products on the market contain plastic packaging that is not only dangerous to consumers, but also fills landfills and contributes to the damage to our environment,” said Thomas.

All Femme Organic products, which were presented to the public in March 2021, are made from 100 percent organic cotton, are biodegradable, plastic-free, recyclable, compostable and cruelty-free.

“We have experienced rapid growth by partnering with retailers such as Woolworths and Priceline. We currently have over 600 dealers across the country and are now partnering with numerous local schools, cafes and gyms,” he said.

“We believe menstrual care products should always be readily accessible when needed, no matter what environment you’re in.”