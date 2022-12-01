Young joker photobombs Prince William on Wales’s Boston Tour

A child showed his funny side and photographed Prince William during his visit to a program that helps young mothers this afternoon.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales was sitting with mothers and children playing at the non-profit organization Roca, near Boston, when a young boy started making faces at the camera.

The young child, whose name was not revealed, made the photographers laugh with his hilarious poses, while Prince William continued to talk to the other children, oblivious to the little boy’s antics.

This moment of levity comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour was rocked earlier today with the release of an explosive trailer for his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix documentary.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared an intensely personal collection of never-before-seen photos in the teaser.

They include an emotional Meghan breaking down in tears and the prince and his wife posing before a storm in candid holiday snaps from their time in Botswana in 2016.

The young child sat at a table with Prince William, who was doing crafts with the children and talking to them about their lives and parents and how Roca has helped them.

Seizing his chance, the prankster tilted his head toward the camera and winked, holding his finger to his eye to mimic a photographer taking a picture.

Kate looked particularly excited to be spending time with a little girl, happily walking around the room as the pair chatted with Roca’s leaders and founders.

After their trip to Greentown Labs, Kate and William made their way to the nearby suburb of Chelsea, where they visited Roca, a non-profit organization that focuses on at-risk youth at the center of urban violence.

Prince William, who was very focused on his conversation with a little girl sitting next to him, didn’t notice what the boy sitting in front of him was up to.

Kate and William’s unplanned walk outside Roca – a non-profit organization that targets at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 24 at the center of urban violence – was filled with many reminders of the positive light the couple are held in by their fans in the USA.

Many in the crowd had queued for hours in the freezing cold and wind just to catch a glimpse of the couple, never dreaming they’d get a chance to meet them.

Kate and William took part in a craft session with several young children in Roca, with the princess helping a youngster with some paper shapes

Ashley Langan, 20, was holding a sign that read ‘Welcome to Boston Your Highness’ and was thrilled when both William and Kate stopped to admire it.

She told DailyMail.com, “It’s a dream come true, really. If I had told myself 10 years ago that this would happen I wouldn’t have believed me. I love them as a couple and the work they do.’

Screams of ‘William, Kate and you are so beautiful’ echoed through the crowd, ‘We love you’ shouted another.

A woman told the princess that she loved her work on the early years and told her, “As mothers to each other, we can always learn from each other.”

Katie Lummie spoke to the princess and said afterwards: “She is such an icon for women.”

William led the charge, bravely pointing people at his wife with flowers and always collecting some for her.

The walkabout came hours after the pair kicked off the second day of their three-day Boston tour — under the cloud of the release of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer.

But despite the controversy in the air, the pair put on a brave face when they visited Greentown Labs, a climate innovation company, where they were greeted by a young boy dressed as a member of the King’s Guard.

The pair looked delighted when they were introduced to eight-year-old Henry Dynov-Teixeira outside Greentown Labs in Massachusetts, where the youngster had been waiting for the chance to show off his replica of a King’s Guard uniform – including a faux bearskin hat and bold red jacket.

After handing a grinning Kate a bouquet of red roses, the cheeky Henry asked her why the couple’s son, Prince George, had not accompanied them on the journey, to which the princess replied that he should stay home to attend school. .

But if young Henry was disappointed to have missed the chance to meet another king-to-be, it didn’t dampen his joy at meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince and Princess. It was crazy. I actually wasn’t that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it.’

He added, “I’m going to scream and tell my best friend I’m famous now!”

They seemed determined not to let the smile fall from their faces as they performed their second engagement of the day

There, the couple was pictured interacting with several young children, who helped with a craft session. They also met several women in the young mothers program, as well as current members and alumni of the organization’s young men program.

During that time, they got the chance to interact with several young children, with Kate looking particularly pleased to have the chance to spend time with a young girl who waddled around the room as she and William spoke to various program members.

Roca is an organization that works to reduce trauma, violence and incarceration, create sustainable employment and improve parenting.

The group also works closely with critical public systems such as police officers, judges, corrections officers and child protection services to help develop policies and practices that deliver better outcomes for young people who are the main victims or perpetrators of violence.

Inside, William and Kate were introduced to CEO Molly Baldwin, who began her professional life as a youth worker and founded the organization in 1988 to work with a small group of at-risk youth.

She and Dave Batchelor, the captain of the Chelsea Police Department’s community service division, spoke about the inspiring work Roca does.

When asked by William, “What did you see that made you look at these boys and girls differently?” Dave replied, “She [Roca] don’t refuse to help, then they just keep going. They know with brain science that your approach may not work the first time. You may have to go after them five, six, seven times or more, they never give up.’

The Prince of Wales shared his own thoughts on the subject, saying: “It tries to get the message across that there’s a gray area between when you look at a tall person and see a gap between the potential they have and the issues they have they cause. How do we approach this as a society?

“There is so much happening in between and there is so much potential.

“Young people, the situations they’ve been in make them feel immediately threatened, their brains are wired like that. It’s a matter of pausing, or letting them pause. Your results are fast considering what they’ve been through.’

Meanwhile, the princess asked how society could help young people earlier in life – before they reach the point where they need the help of an organization like Roca.

Sitting in a group with two counselors and two young people helped by Roca, the couple continued to talk about the work the organization does.