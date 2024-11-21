Young Irish expat is forced to leave Australia after a rude wakeup call: ‘It’s impossible’

An Irish expat was forced to say goodbye to Sydney after just three weeks after finding it “impossible” to find long-term work and a place to live.

Jordan Morris, from Northern Ireland, fled Harbor City for Bali less than a month after admitting he underestimated how difficult the move was going to be.

He posted a video on social media titled “Goodbye Sydney” in which he revealed that two weeks in Indonesia would be cheaper than staying in a hostel.

“I think we underestimated how difficult it is to settle here in Sydney, and after just three weeks, we left the country,” Morris said.

His mission to find a three-bedroom house has been complicated by the fact that one of his friends has not yet arrived in Australia from Ireland.

“We are trying to get a three-bedroom apartment with only two people and, honestly, it is proving impossible,” said the expat.

Despite getting some temporary “donkey work” for a few days, Mr Morris explained it was just so he could pay for the next few weeks.

‘It will actually be cheaper for us to go to Bali for two weeks than to stay in Sydney. Which, honestly, blows my mind,” he said.

But the group hasn’t given up on Sydney yet.

“When we get back from Bali the plan is to get some temporary work until Christmas,” Mr Morris said.

“Enjoy Christmas here and then New Year’s… try to get some kind of long-term job and a place to live.”

Dozens of Australians couldn’t believe the expatriate had given up after just three weeks.

‘Genuine question (no hate), did you do any research before moving here?’ said one.

“Excellent planning,” wrote a second user.

‘Three weeks! Come on, that’s nothing!’ a third agreed.

“It seems like a lot of people idealize Australia before coming here without really understanding the reality,” a fourth commented.

Jordan Morris (pictured) from Northern Ireland admits he and his colleagues “underestimated” how difficult it was going to be to find accommodation and work in Sydney.

The expat says staying in Bali for two weeks will be cheaper than staying in a hostel in Sydney (pictured, Sydney renters queue to inspect a property in February)

Other expats suggested Morris try his luck elsewhere in Australia.

Come to Queensland! The beaches are just as beautiful and there are plenty of accommodations. Trying to live in Bondi is crazy,” one wrote.

A third added: “Perth is better than Sydney in terms of employment and also weather!”

“If you’re willing to go a little further, there are plenty of solutions,” said a third.

Sydney, Australia’s most expensive city, had a low rental vacancy level of 1.5 per cent in October, according to SQM Research latest data.

And it’s unlikely to improve any time soon as more people move to the city as organizations call for workers to return to the office.

The median rent in Sydney is $775 for a house and $720 for a unit, according to Domain most recent data and is currently described as an “owner’s market.”

In the latest figures for October Australian Bureau of StatisticsThe unemployment rate has remained unchanged at 4.1 percent nationwide, and hiring rates have also slowed.