Young girl rushed to hospital with head injury after rollercoaster horror

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Terrified parents clung to their screaming children for 90 minutes after a roller coaster went up 20 feet, taking a child to hospital with a head injury.

Shocked witnesses say young children dangled from the ride at Pleasureland, in Southport, Merseyside, on Saturday.

A young girl was unconscious but breathing when paramedics and firefighters arrived to take her to Alder Hay Children’s Hospital, where her father tried desperately to reach his daughter through witnesses.

A total of 19 people with a Cherry Picker were removed from the ride by the theme park maintenance crew, which took an hour and a half.

A young girl was unconscious but breathing when paramedics and firefighters arrived to take her to Alder Hay Children’s Hospital

A total of 19 people with a Cherry Picker were removed from the ride by the theme park maintenance crew, which took an hour and a half to complete

No other injuries have been reported, with 17 of the passengers being checked by paramedics as a precaution after being rescued.

Michael Bowman, 57, who visited the park with his wife and eight-year-old son, told… the mirror: ‘We were walking towards The Rocket and I thought something wasn’t right there.

“We looked up and said, ‘Oh my god, it’s all the way around’. You could see it was in a corner and they were all leaning.

“The parents were holding the children because they were leaning out of the carriage in the bend.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘A multi-agency meeting took place between North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive was informed.

“The ride must be isolated and a full inspection performed.”

Pleasureland said: ‘We are sorry for the distress the passengers caused on one of our coasters yesterday. Our number one priority was to make sure everyone was safely removed from the ride.

Senior management and maintenance team members are continuing a thorough investigation today into carriages that stopped on the park’s Rocket Coaster yesterday morning. All routine maintenance checks had been performed.

Pleasureland (pictured) said they regretted the distress caused to passengers, and the ride “did exactly what the safety settings were programmed to do and stopped on detecting an error” (file image)

“The ride did exactly what the safety settings were programmed to do and stopped when it detected an error.

“No one was at any risk of falling off the ride, the carriages were safely on the track and the park operations director immediately went to the gantry to talk to the riders and explain that they would be safe from the ride.” as part of the park’s immediate response safety process.

“A young girl who had lost consciousness was the priority of the team and was immediately checked by paramedics. That health care emergency team was available to other passengers.

“Our priority is always safety and our team monitors and maintains rides and trains to keep emergency procedures in mind, should they be needed, so they are delivered quickly and effectively. Once again our apologies to our passengers.’

Maintenance personnel at the broken roller coaster also had to close other attractions.