Young girl, 4, could be ‘left blinded’ by her SCOOTER after she crashed on her way to nursery

A couple have said they were ‘stunned’ after their young daughter was left ‘blinded’ in one eye by her scooter.

Coral Allan, four, was driving into the nursery with her mother Amanda Allan, 39, last month when she crashed and hit the steering wheel in her left eye.

Her injuries did not appear serious at first as there was no blood and she experienced no pain.

But Coral’s eye looked swollen, so Amanda decided to take her home and watch her injury develop.

As the day wore on, Coral began to complain that something was in her eye and that her vision had become blurry.

The next morning, Coral claimed she couldn’t look at all — and Amanda and father Ryan, 29, rushed her to her local optician.

Coral Allan (pictured), four, was driving to the nursery with her mother Amanda Allan, 39, last month when she crashed into her left eye with the steering wheel

Coral’s eye looked swollen, so Amanda (right) decided to take her home and watch her injury develop

There, they were told that Coral’s injury was extremely serious and that they had to drive straight to the hospital to see a specialist.

Amanda, a hairdresser from Stevenston, Scotland, said: ‘The situation has evolved so quickly from the accident to where we are now.

“When Coral fell she seemed a little shocked and her eye looked a little sore, but she assured me she was in no pain.

“All day long I kept asking her if she could see well and at first she said she could.

“It wasn’t until later that her vision started to blur, and in the morning when she woke up, she couldn’t see anything at all.

“Hearing the concern in the optician’s voice is every mother’s worst nightmare – it was so worrying.”

Upon their arrival at the hospital, Amanda was told her daughter would require emergency surgery to stitch together multiple cuts on her eyeball.

Coral was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she underwent surgery the same afternoon.

As the day went on, Coral started complaining that something was in her eye and that her vision had become blurry

The next morning, Coral claimed she couldn’t look at all — and Amanda and father Ryan, 29, rushed her to her local opticians.

There they were told that Coral’s injury was extremely serious and that they had to drive straight to the hospital to see a specialist.

Despite the severity of her injury, she is still in no pain and the signs after surgery look promising.

But Coral’s vision is still greatly affected and she will need surgery again in the coming weeks after doctors check her progress.

Mother of three Amanda, said: ‘The eye specialists have operated on Coral and now she is wearing a huge glass contact lens to protect the stitches.

“They have told us that they will do everything they can to fully regain her vision, but she will probably need several surgeries in the future.

And it’s unlikely we’ll see the results of her recent surgeries in six to eight months, as her wounds take time to heal.

“We are still trying to figure out how this could have happened.

“We haven’t slept in a week and were concerned about the long-term effects this could have on our daughter.”

Upon their arrival at the hospital, Amanda was told her daughter would need emergency surgery to stitch together multiple cuts on her eyeball.

Amanda is now eager to raise awareness of the risks everyday activities can pose and promote the wider use of eye protection in children

Doctors set up a worst-case scenario for Coral that would see her blind in one eye for the rest of her life

Doctors set up a worst-case scenario for Coral that would see her blind in one eye for the rest of her life.

And Amanda is now eager to raise awareness of the risks that day-to-day activities can pose and promote the wider use of eye protection in children.

“This situation has shown us the dangers that surround our children on a daily basis,” she said.

“We want to bring these kinds of incidents to the attention so that other parents don’t have to suffer what we are going through right now.

“We have learned our lesson and in the future my children will wear safety glasses during activities that pose a risk to their optical health.

“I pray Coral will turn a corner soon and that this accident won’t stick with her for the rest of her life—but we’ll just have to wait and see.”