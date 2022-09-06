Young children may need MULTIPLE flu shots this year

<!–

Leading pediatricians in the United States say some young children may need two flu shots this year after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted vaccination schedules last year and amid reports of a more viscous flu season in the Southern Hemisphere.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued a notice Tuesday that children between the ages of six months and eight years who have received fewer than two flu shots in their lifetime should double the injections this time. The two shots should be received about a month apart.

It comes in response to faltering demand for flu shots over the past two years. More than half of Americans skipped or postponed the injection last year, as the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic caused many to completely forget about the annual virus.

The flu season has also been particularly brutal in the Western Hemisphere this year — where they leave winter and head into spring. Australia in particular reportedly had a much rougher season than expected. A lack of flu shot uptake and minimal resistance due to limited exposure to the virus in recent years is believed to be the cause of the surge.

The White House is also asking Americans to double-take, recommending both the newly approved Omicron COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot this fall.

The AAP recommendations are not entirely unprecedented. In 2009, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told parents to give their kids a double shot for the flu if they hadn’t gotten shots before.

The guidance has persisted ever since, but has been largely ignored and passed unannounced each year.

Recorded flu cases drop to ZERO at a Detroit hospital in 2020

It is being revived this year after a two-year period in which the flu was largely forgotten, as autumn in the winter seasons it usually dominates was instead defined by Covid outbreaks.

In 2020, the flu was virtually absent. Guidelines for pandemic prevention coupled with viral interference from Covid saw the common virus off the radar.

Entering 2021, some feared a “twin disease” would emerge as the combination of the flu and the Delta strain would sweep across the country.

Despite these warnings, a report from the American Heart Association found that 60 percent of Americans postponed or chose not to get their flu shot last year.

Instead, Omicron erupted in late November, wiping out both the flu and Delta.

However, Covid is now more under control than ever. Case numbers have stagnated in recent months, and the newly approved Omicron-tuned shots could also limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The White House hopes people will be willing to get both shots. dr. Ashish Jha, the Biden government’s pandemic response coordinator, said on Tuesday: “I do believe this is why God has given us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other for the Covid injection.”

Officials in the southern hemisphere are beginning to sound the alarm about the coming flu season.

Australia had its worst flu season in half a decade this year, with peak cases three times higher than normal.

In New Zealand, this year’s case numbers have returned to normal before the pandemic after two years of sharp declines.

“The Southern Hemisphere has had a pretty bad flu season, and it came on early,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told Bloomberg.

“Influenza — as we’ve all experienced for many years — can be a serious illness, especially if you’re having a bad season.”