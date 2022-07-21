Young busker reduced to tears by man who heckled her

A teenage busker was brought to tears in the street after a man who claimed to have “worked with Diana Ross” criticized her performance, brutally telling her “some people have it…you don’t”.

Mia Kirkland, 18, from York, North Yorkshire, was walking the streets in St Helen’s Square in the city center when the man approached her to give her unsolicited advice.

Even as Mia walked away, the elderly reviewer followed her, and it wasn’t until she said, “Great, thank you, have a nice day,” that he left her alone.

Footage, streamed live to her 300,000 TikTok followers, shows Mia trying to restrain herself and wipe away tears as a woman told her, “Don’t cry.”

The clip has been viewed nearly 12 million times on TikTok and Mia said she thinks the man thought her an “easy target” because she was seemingly only a woman, not realizing her mother was around.

Mia said, “He tried to mumble so other people couldn’t hear it, but he said, ‘Some people have it and you don’t.’

“I started to walk away and he said he knows what he’s talking about because he’s worked with Diana Ross and… [started] mention other artists.

“He kept following me and when my mother got up and came to me, he left. So the only reason he did it was because he thought I was on my own.

“When he spoke to me, I said to my mother, ‘My day is just ruined now. I don’t want to go on’.”

“It wasn’t until before that I had flowers and lots of kind words, but it’s hard not to let such people ruin your day.

“It’s just a little presumptuous of him to think he can get away with it because I’m just a young woman.”

The incident happened on July 6 – with Mia two hours into her set when the man, holding a puzzle, approached.

Video footage shows Mia preparing to sing Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” before the man said, “There are people who have it… not you. You have to add variations, you’re on the same plane all the time.”

As Mia walked away from the man, he continued, “I don’t know what you sang along the way, but I worked with Diana Ross.”

Mia, who will be studying at the London Center of Contemporary Music next year, said she thought the man saw her as an easy target because she was a young woman who was apparently alone.

The aspiring singer said that while she enjoys a lot of public support, she’s learned to anticipate the single harsh critic, but won’t tolerate “harassing” behavior.

Mia said, “I’ve been through so much people acting weird to me – I had to report a woman to the police for sending me hate mail – so this is normal for me.

“When I started out, I thought busking wouldn’t be like that at all. But now that I’ve been doing it for a while, every time I go out, I have to prepare for someone who doesn’t like coming to me.

“I’m quite shy, and I’ve had to learn not to be. If someone had said that to me before, I probably would have said, “oh okay, then I’ll stop,” but people can’t just walk all over me.

“I spoke to other buskers who are friends of mine and we said we would never think of walking up to someone in the street and saying something bad about them.

“Even if you think something is bad, just keep going.

‘A common expression that buskers use for people who come to complain is ‘the further away you are, the quieter it gets’. If they run away, they won’t hear it anymore.’

Despite being shocked by the encounter, Mia said she’s back to street work, saying it’s highly unlikely her critic collaborated with Diana Ross.

Mia said, “I know Diana Ross a little bit, but she’s obviously not really my time.

“I don’t think there’s any truth to him saying he worked with Diana Ross, if he did he wouldn’t come to me and say something like that.

“A lot of people have said he’s probably closest to her when he listens to her in the shower.

“Usually people aren’t mean, but even if it’s that one time when you’re worried, it makes you anxious and tense.

“I only danced once after that and I was so nervous to run into him again or someone else saying something, but it was so beautiful.

“I’m not a confident person at all, but ever since this happened and the positive reactions I’ve gotten from a lot of people, I’ve had myself thinking, ‘People like me, that’s good!’