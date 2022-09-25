Young Burmese child dies in Ringwood fire sparked while cooking dinner

<!–

A young child has died in a fire that swept through a suburban backyard after an explosion while cooking with his father.

Roland Sakhawang, three, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday in the fire that broke out at a house on Belle Vue Avenue in Ringwood, Melbourne.

Firefighters were called and found the boy after putting out the fire, which had engulfed a barn.

The family is part of Melbourne’s Burmese community with many relatives, friends and church members visiting the home on Sundays.

Smoke billowed from Ringwood’s Melbourne home after Saturday night’s explosion (pictured)

Church leader Jimmy Zathang said the two were preparing a meal while other family members attended a church service in Croydon.

“They lit the fire… The father went into the house to get the meat…he went to the toilet and saw a flash of light through the glass,” he said. The Herald Sun.

He described Roland as ‘a happy child, very active, very sweet’.

Neighbors heard the bang and ran into the street to see a plume of smoke rising from the backyard.

“A lot of people tried to help. People walking their dogs and other neighbors ran in with snakes,” said one resident.

Another neighbor across the street said she saw the boy’s wife and siblings go home later and heard them cry.

Victoria Police say the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire have yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.

People who witnessed the incident or have information are asked to contact police.