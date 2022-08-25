Young British women are beaten up and thrown to the floor by bouncers outside Marbella nightclub 

<!–

A group of British women have been violently beaten and thrown to the ground by aggressive bouncers at a bar in Marbella, shocking video shows.

The glamorous revelers lined up outside Lemmon’s nightclub in the popular Spanish resort town, protesting with security before the ugly scenes erupted in front of a crowd of onlookers last night.

The women were forced to cover up when the violent attack caused their revealing outfits to slip in front of the harassing crowd.

A bouncer pushes back a woman in a pink dress, who responds by waving her arms in his direction, as locals and partygoers look on in shock.

He then picks up a woman, pulls up her white dress and carries her away, pushing her as she desperately tries to rearrange her clothes.

The bouncer walks back and throws a woman in a pink dress on the floor, lifts her boyfriend and carries her further away from the bar.

One of the group is heard yelling at the bouncers, “What the f*** are you doing?”

She appears to have been punched in the face by another member of the bar staff before the first bouncer violently tosses the woman in the pink dress to the ground again.

The group of women then gather and walk to Lemmon’s entrance, asking the staff why they were being thrown around.

But then one of the bouncers furiously knocks off his belt and furiously slams it on a metal pole.

He holds it over his head and threatens to beat the women before one of his colleagues intervenes and warns him back.

The women are then led away from the location.

It is not known what sparked the brawl in which dozens of people gathered to watch the popular comic.

MailOnline has reached out to Lemmon bar for comment.

