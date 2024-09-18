In the week that Aston Villa lost a local hero, it was fitting that another local lad shone so brightly on his return to Europe’s biggest stage.

During their victory over Young Boys, the 1,600 Villa fans who travelled to Bern sang the name of Gary Shaw, who died on Monday aged 63. One of the club’s greatest ever strikers, Shaw was a vital part of the Villa side that lifted the European Cup in 1982 and, while Jacob Ramsey has a long way to go to emulate him, he is on the right track.

Like Shaw, Ramsey has been progressing through the youth ranks at Villa and the midfielder scored the vital second goal six minutes before the break. Earlier, Youri Tielemans had become the first Villa player to score in this competition (now renamed the Champions League) since Peter Withe in the quarter-final defeat by Juventus in March 1983. Amadou Onana sealed the victory in the closing stages.

Ollie Watkins had a goal ruled out for a curious handball by VAR, and his substitute Jhon Duran also had one ruled out. Fortunately for Villa, it didn’t matter, although Duran, the king of chaos, unnecessarily irritated the home fans by climbing the wall and celebrating in front of them after thinking he had scored 3-0.

“We want to dedicate this victory to Gary Shaw, his family and the entire Aston Villa family,” said manager Unai Emery. “Forty-two years ago they won this competition. We want to try and repeat what they achieved.”

The Villa players wore black armbands in memory of Shaw and the club will pay tribute to him once again when they face Wolves at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa face Bayern Munich, the team they beat in Rotterdam to win this trophy 42 years ago, at home on October 2. It will be much tougher than this, but with their current form and Emery’s European experience, Villa will feel ready for anything.

MATCH DATA AND RATINGS Toddlers (4-2-3-1): From Ballmoos 6; Athekame 5, Camara 4.5, Zoukrou 6, Hadjam 5 (Conte 63, 6); Niasse 6 (Elia 46, 6), Lauper 5,5; Monteiro 5.5 (men 88), Ugrinic 6, Colley 7 (Virginius 63, 6); Ganvoula 5.5 (Itten 83). Unused Subs: Keller, Marzino, Lakomy, Imeri, Chaiwa, Benito, Blum. Top scorers: None Reserved: Niasse, Lauper, Monteiro, Elia Manager: Patrick Rahmen 6 Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martínez 7; Bogarde 4.5 (D Carlos 46, 6), Konsa 7, Torres 6, Digne 6.5 (Maatsen 88); McGinn 7.5, Onana 7, Tielemans 7 (Barkley 88), Ramsey 8 (Buendía 88); Rogers 7, Watkins 6 (Duran 60, 6.5). Unused Subs: Gauci, Zych, Nedeljkovic, Bailey, Swinkels and Young. Top scorers: Tielemans 27, Ramsey 39, Onana 86 Reserved: Duran Manager: Unai Emery 7 Referee: Georgi Kabakov 6

With the artificial turf and the excitement generated, it was perhaps no surprise that Villa started poorly. They were indecisive in defence, with right-back Lamare Bogarde finding it difficult to deal with the agile Young Boys winger Ebrima Colley.

Emi Martinez saved well from Colley’s shot and after Bogarde failed to clear, Filip Ugrinic fired wide from the edge of the area.

Villa failed to get going and, with Young Boys targeting Bogarde, had two more promising chances. Joauen Hadjam burst into the area from left-back but could not find a team-mate, and Colley had a spectacular shot from an angle that landed in the roof of the net.

Unai Emery’s men gradually found their rhythm and took the lead from a smart corner. Lucas Digne played the ball short to John McGinn and by the time the ball was on the far post, no one had reached Tielemans. The Belgian had time to get a touch before directing his shot through the crowd and into the bottom corner.

A brilliant pass from Morgan Rogers left Ollie Watkins clearly on the field, but the England striker ruined it all.

Ramsey did not have to wait long to score his first Champions League goal. Instead of clearing the ball, Mohamed Ali Camara tried to pass it to Van Ballmoos. Watkins stole the ball, was brought down and, as the referee gave the lead, Ramsey scored powerfully, hitting the post. He celebrated provocatively in front of the Swiss fans, although nothing compared to what Duran would do later.

Villa were now on a roll. Watkins’ point-blank effort was blocked by Zachary Athakame and he thought he had scored Villa’s third shortly after. Watkins scored at the second attempt, after his first shot had hit Banhie Zoukrou. Bizarrely, the goal was ruled out after a VAR review, even though the ball appeared to have bounced off Watkins’ chest (rather than his arm) before it hit him. Watkins vehemently pointed this out to referee Georgi Kabakov at the end of the first half.

The visitors continued to look assured and Emery even had the luxury of taking off Watkins after an hour, bringing on Duran. Watkins did not look enthused, but Emery will no doubt argue that he needs last season’s top scorer fresh on Saturday.

Ramsey almost got his second goal midway through the first half with a rising shot shortly after McGinn had shot, but Van Ballmoos made a good save.

Young Boys had barely threatened since Villa’s opener and when they finally showed signs of life, Martinez did well to turn away Silvere Ganvoula’s shot from the edge of the area.

Duran had come on for Watkins after an hour and the Colombian could not stay out of the spotlight. He scored a brilliant goal from 20 yards and then decided to irritate the Young Boys fans behind the goal by jumping over the wall and staring at them with his arms raised. “I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Emery insisted.

But it was a foolish move and Duran, who was booked, was made to look even more ridiculous when the goal was ruled out due to Onana’s handball early in the move. However, Onana had his moment four minutes from time, firing a fine shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Duran had to be escorted off the field by a groundsman as fans threw missiles in his direction. He won’t give a damn.