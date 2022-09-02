Young boy suffers serious bite injuries to head and body in dog attack on Cedar Cr,. Forbes, NSW

<!–

A young boy suffered serious head and body injuries after being brutally attacked by a dog.

Ambulance personnel were called to Cedar Crescent in Forbes, NSW around 9:30 am to treat a child with multiple bite marks.

NSW Ambulance crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter arrived at the scene a short time later and the child was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Ambulance inspector Peter Rowlands said emergency services were touched by the child’s courage and resilience.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a child for multiple bite marks to the body and head,” Inspector Rowlands said.

“Unfortunately, he suffered serious injuries to one of his ears during the attack.

‘It is important that children are properly supervised around animals.’