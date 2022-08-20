Young boy rushed to hospital after falling off Penshurst balcony in Sydney, plunging to the ground 

<!–

A boy was rushed to hospital after falling several meters to the ground from a balcony.

The child fell from a balcony onto a concrete pad in Sydney’s south Penshurst around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He was placed on a stretcher and treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital.

The severity of the child’s injuries is unclear, but he is conscious.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that several road workers were on the scene.

It is clear that the fall was an accident and the investigation continues.

The terrifying fall took place in a block of units in Penshurst just before 4 p.m. on Saturday