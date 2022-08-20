WhatsNew2Day
Young boy rushed to hospital after falling off Penshurst balcony in Sydney, plunging to the ground 

Australia
By Jacky

Young boy is rushed to hospital after falling from a balcony and falling several meters to the ground

  • Child taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital after falling from unit balcony
  • The young boy had to be put on a stretcher and treated on the spot
  • The accident happened in Sydney’s southern suburb of Penshurst on Saturday

By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 08:43, 20 August 2022 | Updated: 09:52, 20 August 2022

A boy was rushed to hospital after falling several meters to the ground from a balcony.

The child fell from a balcony onto a concrete pad in Sydney’s south Penshurst around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He was placed on a stretcher and treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital.

A young boy fell from a balcony onto a concrete path in Sydney's southern suburb of Penshurst on Saturday afternoon

The severity of the child’s injuries is unclear, but he is conscious.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that several road workers were on the scene.

It is clear that the fall was an accident and the investigation continues.

The terrifying fall took place in a block of units in Penshurst just before 4 p.m. on Saturday

He was placed on a stretcher and treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital

