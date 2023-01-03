Young boy, 13, is fighting for his life after crashing into a car with his e-scooter

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young teenager fights for his life in the hospital after colliding with an oncoming car on his e-scooter at a busy intersection.

The boy, 13, is in critical condition with ‘very severe head trauma’ following the crash at Alexandra Headland on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on Tuesday evening.

According to initial reports, the boy was riding an e-scooter with a girl, 13, as a passenger when they collided with a silver Suzuki Vitara wagon

The female driver and several bystanders gave first aid to the teens at the scene as they waited for emergency services.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

The girl was transported by road to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Mooloolaba woman, was not injured.

Witnesses and anyone who has a view of the crash or the moments preceding it with a dashcam are urged to report.