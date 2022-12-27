Young Australian man becomes a millionaire in less than two years

A 20-year-old Australian made $1.4 million in just two years after building his own sports jersey business.

Shakir Hammadi is the founder and CEO of Jersey Nation, a sportswear retailer that sells American-style sports jerseys that reference pop culture, TV shows, and movies, including a hockey jersey inspired by Adam Sandler’s character. at Happy Gilmore.

The young entrepreneur, from Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast, started Jersey Nation at the age of 18, while in his senior year at Benowa State High School.

Jersey Nation founder and CEO Shakir Hammadi (pictured)

Shak explained that she used the money she saved from an after-school job to start her business, and she did it without the help of her parents.

‘I worked at Coles [supermarket] for about a year and saved as much as I could,’ Shak told 9News Gold Coast.

‘All that money went straight to that [Jersey Nation]. No help from my parents.

Shak didn’t tell his parents about the Jersey Nation until he dropped out of his college degree to focus on his business full-time.

His plan paid off, as the Jersey Nation reached an impressive one million sales in its first year of operation.

His campaign even caught the attention of popular YouTubers, athletes, influencers, and celebrities, including Pete Davidson.

Jersey Nation has amassed a whopping 107,200 followers on TikTok and more than 785,000 followers on Instagram.

“It’s pretty awesome, just seeing people I looked up to as a kid wearing my stuff,” Shak said.

(pictured)

(pictured opening 'Happy Gilmore' hockey jersey)

Shak said sales in the past financial year “look good” as his business continues to grow in popularity.

“We did about $1.4 million and this year I have yet to review the numbers, but yeah, it looks good,” Shak said.

This year the business expanded even further, allowing customers to fully customize their own jerseys and shorts.

The young entrepreneur has big aspirations for his company and wants to expand into supplying jerseys to Australian sports teams.

“I’m trying to expand into providing jerseys for sports teams and non-profit organizations, that’s the goal right now,” Shak said.