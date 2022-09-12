Young Aussie woman reflects on ‘accidentally’ meeting Queen Elizabeth II before her death

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lay at rest in the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, I was reminded of my own meeting with Her Majesty in Scotland five years ago.

As a young Australian journalist fresh out of university at the age of 21, I was selected to do an eight-week internship at Daily Mail Scotland, taking me from the wintry weather of Sydney in July 2017 to what I thought would be warmer weather in Glasgow, would fly.

I packed a ski jacket just in case.

One of my very first stories involved a trip to the Helix in Grangemouth, Falkirk, on July 5, where a 91-year-old royal, swathed in beautiful pink cloth, opened the Queen Elizabeth II Canal – so named in her honor.

The canal forms the eastern gateway to the Forth and Clyde Canal and flows up to the acclaimed horse head sculptures known as the Kelpies.

As with most royal events, a number of press and photographers were invited to attend and among them I, lanyard in tow, was prepared to write about the grand opening moment.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is presented with a memento at the Kelpies on July 5, 2017 in Falkirk, Scotland

Five-year-old Sam Mitchell gives Queen Elizabeth II a present while visiting The Kelpies sculpture

It was pretty clear from the start that I was a foreigner, as I didn’t stop to mingle with the plentiful BBC journalists on the ground or the freelancers who roam the UK following Her Majesty.

In fact, I didn’t even know where to stand.

With a swing of my lanyard marked ‘press’ I was led to a gallery of sorts – which was outside when the day was clear.

From there I watched – and took some photos – of the Queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, leading a small fleet on a bunting-covered Seagull Trust boat called The Wooden Spoon that took them along the canal.

Hundreds of onlookers, who stood behind a barricade a few yards away from me, cheered as they saw the Queen’s bright pink hat exit the barge, closely followed by her husband and several officials.

I couldn’t believe how close I was to the most important person in the royal family.

Matilda in Scotland in 2017 with a ski jacket in the middle of summer

The Queen smiled when she was introduced to two horses, Duke and Dan, who, like Clydesdales, are the same breed of horse that inspired Kelpies sculptor Andy Scott’s iconic sculptures.

Before long, she walked up to a group of dignitaries and children dressed in school uniforms, and I was surprised to find that nothing was stopping the press from following her, too.

She greeted all officials and children with ease, although she did not reach out her hand – which was wrapped in a white glove – before being presented with a bouquet of flowers by five-year-old Sam Mitchell.

I joined the end of the line, still shocked that I was even within reach of her pink, raw silk coat, and waited for Her Majesty to walk past me.

I stood on the other side of a barricade that prevented the general population from meeting the Queen

She walked slowly along the line that had formed and looked squarely at me, a smile already on her face, before saying “hello.”

Not knowing how royal protocol worked, I bowed my head slightly and replied, “Hello, how are you?” eyebrows raised with my Australian accent from the suit men standing on either side.

The Queen didn’t seem to mind my colloquialism, she continued to talk to anyone who wished her—and her newly constructed canal—the best of luck.

They were the shortest moments, but it struck me how many thousands of times during her 70-year reign Queen Elizabeth II showed she had time to say goodbye to her people.

She spent over an hour with the Kelpies before visiting Stirling Castle, where she was given the keys to the castle from the Earl of Mar and Kellie.

While most 91-year-olds wouldn’t dream of the travel arrangements and number of greetings the Queen completed until the start of the Covid pandemic, she took off with each new day.

And so I mourn her loss, along with millions of others who will spend the coming weeks, months, and years remembering a woman who understood her duty above all else—and enjoyed it with a radiant smile.