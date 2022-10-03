The young Australian Annabelle Knight makes a surprising revelation about life in a nursing home

Hundreds of comments under her video corroborated her story and shocked viewers

Ms Knight said the old ‘sneak into each other’s rooms and just go to town!’

Her friend, who works at a care home, said their pensioners are ‘messing around like rabbits’

A young Australian has been left shocked after discovering pensioners living in care homes are ‘messing around like rabbits’ and it’s ‘like high school all over again’.

Gold Coast Only Fans star Annabelle Knight said she was left reeling after her friend who works at a care home told her what the elderly really do behind closed doors.

“My friend told me that she works at a nursing home that apparently they all root for each other,” she said in a video Saturday.

Gold Coast Only Fans star Annabelle Knight (above) said she was left reeling after her friend, who works in aged care, told her the elderly were “messing around like rabbits”.

‘They have hormones flying all over the place. I don’t know what’s going on, but apparently they’re just messing around like rabbits. They sneak into each other’s rooms and just go to town!

“I’m pretty sure these old people have more sex than I do right now.”

Ms Knight admitted she thought sex was a young person’s game and had no idea how pensioners still found the energy for it.

“I don’t know why, but I thought you get old and nobody wants to have a sexy time, like I just thought that’s what happens,” she said.

Ms Knight said she was surprised pensioners still had the energy to pull it off, saying: “I thought you got old and nobody wants a sexy time”

‘I don’t even know how those guys can…they have to take something.

‘Apparently everyone just sleeps with each other, it’s like high school all over again.

“This is crazy to me, maybe I should go to a nursing home.”

Hundreds of comments under Ms Knight’s video confirmed her story and said it changed their whole perspective on retirement.

Ms Knight joked ‘I’m pretty sure these oldies are having more sex than I am right now’ after learning the older sex secrets

“Saw this on my first nurse,” one person said.

“Yeah, Mr. Nightwatch kicks in when all the noises go off and they sneak into each other’s rooms,” said another commenter.

‘I worked in one. It’s all true,’ wrote another.

“Can’t wait to go to nursing home now lol thanks,” another joked.