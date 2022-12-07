Young Adelaide bride bravely faces cancer battle after surviving three open-heart surgeries

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young bride has been dealt another blow in a lifelong battle with her health after surviving three open-heart surgeries.

Georgie Cauchi, 31, was born with congenital heart defects (CHD), meaning her heart did not form correctly in the womb, and she was fitted with a pacemaker to constantly regulate her heart.

The young Adelaide woman was anticipating a fourth heart operation to repair scar tissue when she received the devastating news that she had stage three bowel cancer in August this year.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Ms. Cauchi’s fight against cancer details how she had “recovered” before diagnosis and had no idea that a new cancer had started attacking her lymph nodes.

Georgie Cauchi was born with congenital heart defects and underwent three open-heart surgeries before being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in August.

Doctors told Ms. Cauchi (right) that her cancer was so severe that she needed surgery immediately, and she spent months recovering from the surgery.

The young woman’s health took a dive and she spent six months in and out of the hospital before doctors finally gave her the shocking news on August 11.

Ms. Cauchi was told that the cancer was so severe that she needed immediate surgery, which meant that she once again had to drop everything in her life and undergo yet another invasive treatment.

He thought he would only be in the hospital for six days, but it turned out to be months.

His recovery has been slow and difficult as he has CHD and has spent 24 days in and out of ICU fighting for his life.

Ms. Cauchi’s GoFundMe says she remains optimistic and has a smile on her face despite taking another blow in her ongoing recovery.

“Georgie has to be one of the brightest, strongest, most loving people on this planet,” the page organizer writes.

“From day one he has always had a smile on his face and has approached life with a ‘glass half full’ attitude.”

Ms Cauchi’s friends say she ‘always had a smile on her face’ and viewed life ‘with a ‘glass half full’ attitude despite her enormous health problems.

Despite her multiple ongoing health issues, Ms. Cauchi married in March 2020 to Aaron Cauchi, who has supported her on her journey.

In a TikTok posted to her GoFundMe, Ms. Cauchi can be seen dancing in a video titled “Dancing Through Chemo With Trending TikTok.” A caption from Ms Cauchi explains that she had to cut the video short after experiencing nerve pain and ‘chemo rash’, a common side effect for bowel cancer patients.

Cauchi told the Adelaide Advertiser his story is not “totally pessimistic” and he hopes to be an inspiration to others facing difficult circumstances.

“I hope someone looks at my story and thinks, well, if she can do it, I can do it,” he said.

You can donate to Ms Cauchi’s fundraiser here.