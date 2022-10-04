You will not see the next crisis coming

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development wants the world’s central banks to stop raising interest rates, as further tightening will bring a global recession, with the world’s poorest suffering the most. We agree on who hit the recession hardest, but think global inflation would also be cruel to the vulnerable. If you’re right, it’s worth remembering that the rises and falls in the wealthy world’s equity portfolios is one of the least significant consequences of the central banks’ dire dilemma.



Financial crises, pseudo-crises and seeing the future

Does the fact that everyone is looking for a financial crisis make a financial crisis more likely or less likely?

The question is topical. Everyone in markets is waiting for a market or institution to break through. In the past week we have had one near-crisis and one pseudo-crisis.

The first was the vicious circle of liability-driven investing/British goldfire selling, which required extinguishing the threat of a massive bond-buying program by the Bank of England. The latter appears to have been a self-reinforcing nonsense vortex, in which too much excitement over a major move in the flimsy single-name credit default swap market sparked speculation that Credit Suisse was at risk of a 2008 solvency crisis. Credit Suisse is shrouded in deep, self-inflicted wounds, but its capital and liquidity ratios suggest it is not on the brink.

The view that fear of crises encourages them to happen is based on the dynamics of bank runs. A weakened company’s liability is terminated or its counterparties are on the run as speculation, some or all of it groundless, swirls.

The view that hypervigilance causes crises fewer probably based on the fact that to be serious, crises must be surprising. People have forgotten how shocking the great financial crisis was, lulled by years of reading books and watching movies about the small minority of smart people who saw it coming. Most of us were completely blown away by how much US home prices could fall, how much housing exposure could be built up by global banks, and how reckless the men running those banks could be.

The long-held consensus is that the next crisis will focus on a non-bank financial institution. A fintech, a leveraged ETF, a large risk parity hedge fund – all good guesses. But given how well-known these and similar guesses are, which major adversary will be caught with their pants down? That’s the crucial point of the LDI mess. Even most of us who think about markets for a living had never heard of liability-driven investing. General ignorance is a crucial condition for a really ugly blow-up.

We know that central banks are tightening in a slowing economy after a long bull market has developed. Recession is likely, and on the road to recession there will be accidents. But for most of us, anticipating which cars will crash is pointless.

The big JGB shorts

Monday’s letter to Matt Klein about Japan was so much fun to write that we wrote too much of it. Instead of dropping a 3000-word treatise on our readers, here’s a segment we couldn’t squeeze into yesterday:

Not covered: The most talked-about trade in Japan is shorting Japanese government bonds. The idea is that the Bank of Japan’s policy of controlling the yield curve — buying an unlimited number of long-term bonds to keep interest rates low — will prove unsustainable as the yen continues to plunge, leading to instability, a lower standard of living and severe inflation.

One YCC skeptic is Caygan Capital’s Naruhisa Nakagawa, who says the BoJ is tantalizingly close to winning the war on deflation and will soon close the YCC, paving the way for higher yields and lower prices on Japanese bonds. While Japan’s 3 percent inflation is largely a product of the global commodity shock — that is, food and energy prices — Nakagawa sees a path for inflation to finally become entrenched. He notes that consumers increasingly expect higher prices:

Observed inflation is really increasing at the moment and there is a strong statistical relationship between perceived inflation by consumers and consumption growth. . .[The BoJ wants]to encourage consumption and [output] gap will accelerate wage growth and inflation.

Many other observers think that higher Japanese inflation is a blip and that, for economic and cultural reasons, wages will never follow more volatile food and energy prices. They also note that tighter monetary policy has not stopped the weakening of the euro or the pound. “The BoJ will not change policy and has no reason to change it; they don’t believe inflation will stay above 2 percent in the coming year,” said Masa Adachi, Japan’s chief economist at UBS.

Russel Matthews of BlueBay Asset Management, which shorts Japanese bonds, rejects suggestions that the declines in the pound and the euro show that the declining Japanese currency is not a direct result of monetary policy out of step with the rest of the world. the world. He told Unhedged:

Both the euro and sterling face huge challenges outside of monetary policy. What is the counterfactual of where the pound sterling would be, or where the euro would be, if they hadn’t scribbled the policy? The BoE has more inflation, an open economy, a current account deficit, a debt-ridden economy, terrible energy infrastructure, Brexit challenges. . .

For Matthews and many other investors we spoke to, the appeal of short JGB trading lies not in a high probability of a BoJ reversal, but in its asymmetric upside, benefiting from a potentially massive shock to global interest rates markets. should the BoJ fall. Matthews calls it an “optional trade,” noting that if the YCC ends the YCC, it will do so abruptly to deter speculators. Or as Ruffer’s Alex Lennard puts it: “It is not certain whether the yield curve control breaks or not. It’s the certainty of the damage it will cause if it happens.”

Your thoughts, Matt?

Matt Klein: I may regret saying this, but I really don’t see why the BoJ should leave YCC. The policy does two big things for Japan: it keeps interest rates low across the curve and ensures that domestic lenders can monetize the spread between the short and long ends. The argument for giving up YCC is that it is bad for the yen. The yen’s decline is bad for Japan as it makes imports more expensive and affects domestic consumption. But some perspective is in order. The yen has been largely flat against the Korean won over the past year, although the Bank of Korea was one of the first rich countries to raise interest rates and has kept pace with the Federal Reserve ever since. The yen has also remained relatively stable against the euro and sterling. Yet Japan has still experienced much less inflation than Korea, Europe or the US.

The *level* of the Japanese consumer price index has risen by less than 2 percent since the eve of the pandemic. Rents have not risen at all. Japanese consumer energy prices have risen only 18 percent since the end of 2019, compared to about 50 percent in the US and Europe. Japanese supermarket prices are up just 5 percent, compared to 20 percent in the US and 15 percent in Europe. Exclusive fresh food and energy and the price level is flat. Motor vehicle prices are up just 2 percent, while prices of all durable goods are up just 5 percent. In Europe, durable goods prices are up 9 percent, while durable goods prices in the US are up 13 percent. Meanwhile, the Japanese government believes the economy is still operating well below its underlying potential, with an “output gap” of about 3 percent from the second quarter of 2022. For perspective, they also estimate that Japan was about 1 percent above potential in 2017-19. employment opportunities may reach new heights, but this happens in the context of: rising labor force participation, fewer vacancies than in 2019and relatively tame wage growth.

Given all of this, it’s not at all clear why the BoJ would want to change course, especially when the reopening of Japan’s borders to tourists should help support the yen without negative side effects for domestic savers.

