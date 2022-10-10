‘You tried to murder my boys’ – Eubank Sr fumes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn

Despite the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn being called off, Chris Eubank Sr is still furious with the promoters who tried to pull it off.

The British duo were due to collide last weekend, but the match was canceled after Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Getty Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make over a million pay-per-view purchases before it was cancelled

Clomiphene is a drug typically used to treat infertility in women, but it can also increase testosterone levels in men.

Despite Benn’s failed drug test, Eubank Sr still believes the 26-year-old is a clean fighter.

The legendary two-weight world champion insists it’s the people around Benn who are the problem.

“When I look at a fighter, I look at the spirit in them”, Eubank Sr said on the The Fight is Right podcast.

“Conor, in my opinion, would have had no idea what they would suggest he should have. I’ve seen them do it. I’ve watched them.

“These are men who will be banned from this game because they are not fighters, they are gym teachers.

“I respect them, but not when they harm fighters because when I look at Conor Benn, I think he’s a pure young man.”

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing Benn has insisted in the wake of his drug test failure that he will clear his name

ABSENT Ring Magazine publishes new top ten heavyweight rankings without Tyson Fury

yield Usyk doubts Fury fight as Ukraine considers going back to cruiserweight

Good luck Fury Messages Wilder On Trilogy Anniversary And Hints At Fourth Fight

KING ‘I have world champion nuts’ – Tyson Fury’s father, John, has testicles insured for £10m

sad Fury: ‘I want to quit boxing, but I can’t let go – I’ve created a monster’

cheeky ‘Lack of AJ’s balls’- Fury shares opinion on why Joshua fight collapsed







Eubank Sr had tried to stop the fight and even encouraged people to boycott the clash before the news of the failed drug test broke, citing concerns about his son’s health due to the significant weight loss he was undergoing.

The fight was settled at a weight of 157 pounds, while Eubank Jr had fought between 160 and 168 pounds for most of his career and even admitted he hadn’t weighed that low since he was 18 years old.

Even after Benn failed a drug test, the promoters involved in the fight still tried to get around the BBBoC (British Boxing Board of Control) ruling to “ban” the fight, but they were unsuccessful and now Eubank has Sr accused them of trying to ‘kill his son.

“I said to him [Conor] for ‘Don’t do this, you have a brilliant career ahead of you. You can beat the Americans. Why don’t we work together? Our team against the American team?’ I spoke to him as a father should speak to a son. They’re not like me,” said Eubank Sr.

Ian Walton/Matchoom Eddie Hearn promotes Benn, while Kalle Sauerland promotes Eubank Jr

“I said to Nigel [Benn] don’t come to these talks. It will put too much pressure on you for letting them lead your son down a well. A bow.

‘That boy is clean. He is a clean man and a great fighter. But you have toddlers fighting for us. toddlers.

“They call these guys managers and promoters. These guys, I’m coming for you. You tried to kill my boys. I’m coming for you.”