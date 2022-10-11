You can travel Australia and New Zealand and be paid for it – here's how

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A company has offered to pay one lucky person to travel around Australia and New Zealand in a campervan.

US payroll company Deel is looking for a ‘social media nomad’ to drive around Australia or New Zealand in a campervan – which they’ve dubbed the ‘Deel Mobeel’ – for six months and document their journey online.

The hired traveler will be paid approximately $4425 Australian per month for the position.

They receive additional subsidies for food, parking, internet and petrol during the six months and can work flexible hours.

US payroll company Deel is looking for a ‘social media nomad’ to travel Australia and New Zealand in a campervan

An advertisement for the exciting position was revealed by the company last month.

‘As Deel’s first Social Media Nomad, you will earn a competitive salary and get your hands (literally) on the wheel of the Deel Mobeel’, it reads.

The list then goes into detail about the different places the social media nomad will visit during their trip.

‘Top up the tank to visit Wellington, the southernmost capital, and be the first to see the day begin. Travel Australia’s ’90-Mile Straight’ and dig your toes into Jervis Bay’s world’s whitest sand.’

‘Try to spot a kea, the world’s only alpine parrot, or gaze in awe at the splendor that is Uluru. Plus, cataloging some of the half a million different species of the world’s strangest wildlife on the planet.’

‘If you’re ready to live the van life while working from anywhere across New Zealand and Australia’s diverse landscapes, then this could be the job for you.’

The job requires the traveler to regularly create and upload video and images of their ‘van life’ and their travels to Deel’s social media pages.

They will need to talk about what it’s like to work and be paid through the payroll company, interview clients for testimonials and ‘host meetings’ with other remote workers.

The successful applicant will drive around both countries over a period of six months while regularly uploading content to Deel’s social media pages (stock image)

Deel pays the rented traveler $5000 a month and provides a stipend for their food, internet, gas and parking (stock image)

Deel asks the successful applicant to have three years’ experience as either a ‘social media manager, influencer or brand ambassador’.

They must be able to speak and write in English, have a valid passport and driving license and a ‘love of learning new things’.

Deel will cover flight costs and will acquire the relevant visa and work authorization documents for the successful applicant.

You can apply here.