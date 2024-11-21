You Too Can Hire an ‘Etsy Witch’ to Curse Elon Musk

The search for witches, psychics, mediums, or other purveyors of magic or mysticism in times of change or uncertainty has occurred for centuries. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Yelp noted a 74 percent increase in Americans seeking psychics and a 63 percent increase in searches for astrologers. Following Trump’s first election in 2016, American witches cast a massive spell to try to tie it. Witches on TikTok and Instagram in a similar way Spellbound Trump and his followers in the wake of the January 6, 2021 insurrection. After Brexit, some turned to astrology for indications of what might come next.

Wenckus’ audio indicates that, once again, people are turning to magic for help. EtsyWitch222, who actually sells services on Etsy, has been responding to new requests. She is one of thousands of people participating in what venture capitalists call the “mystical services market,” which includes other popular topics such as astrology. That market, in 2019, it was estimated to be worth more than 2 billion dollars.

In her video, EtsyWitch222 implied that she was the one who performed the spell for Wenckus. He wasn’t (Wenckus told WIRED that the practitioner he worked with asked to remain anonymous), but his statement caught people’s attention and inspired some to follow Wenckus’ example. “I thought it was really funny and then it blew up,” says EtsyWitch222. “I never thought anyone would see it, I thought my friends would see it.”

More than 170,000 people watched the video and 26 went to the Etsy shop Witch222 and paid $7.99 for a pack to curse Musk. She says she received so much interest in the topic that last weekend she hosted a TikTok Live with more than 240 people in attendance. post a video in advance so attendees could gather the necessary ingredients (they include a white candle, cayenne pepper, lavender, salt and bay leaves).

EtsyWitch222 says it doesn’t necessarily believe in hexing or cursing, but instead encourages participants to focus on manifesting what they want to see in the world. She says she used the money to buy some ingredients for TikTok Live, but will donate the rest to the American Civil Liberties Union.

During the TikTok Live, EtsyWitch222 says, people expanded the focus beyond Musk himself to other members of Trump’s circle, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whom Trump has tapped to be secretary of the Department of Health and Services. Human Rights, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who wore a suit end the Biden administration’s asylum policies for migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Nicaragua. (A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the lawsuit in March.)

EtsyWitch222 says she is now thinking about hosting these sessions more regularly.

As for Wenckus, he says his hex was specifically geared toward making sure Musk endured some form of mental torture. “I want him to never know peace,” she says. Although he admits that he may never know if the hex worked, he is okay with that. “I’m a reality-based person who believes in science,” Wenckus says. “But I still think there’s something to be said for millions and millions of people wishing for your downfall.”